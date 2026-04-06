UPTM Empowers Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Through Digital Business Program

Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) partnered with BAKAT to launch the 'Empowering Digital Business' program. The initiative aims to equip Bumiputera entrepreneurs, particularly those in the B40 income group within the Angkatan Tentera community, with digital marketing and financial management skills to boost their businesses and improve their financial standing.

Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia ( UPTM ), through its Faculty of Business and Accountancy (FABA), has taken the initiative to empower Bumiputera entrepreneurs by organizing the Empowering Digital Business program. This program, held at Kem Sungai Besi, was conducted in collaboration with the Badan Kebajikan Keluarga Angkatan Tentera (BAKAT), aiming to provide practical exposure to digital marketing strategies and financial management.

A total of 150 participants, comprising BAKAT members, attended the interactive sessions, which focused on utilizing popular platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp for Business to generate income systematically. The program's design emphasizes the implementation of digital strategies to help members develop and expand their existing businesses and generate additional revenue streams. The curriculum was specifically tailored to address the challenges and opportunities faced by members of the Angkatan Tentera community, providing them with essential tools and knowledge to thrive in the digital economy.\Beyond marketing strategies, the program underscored the importance of financial literacy, encompassing the preparation of accounting records, profit and loss calculations, and understanding tax obligations. UPTM's statement clarified that this initiative targeted the B40 income group within the community, with the aim of assisting them in improving their standard of living through the digital economy, including online sales and content creation. This initiative supports the government's commitment to inclusive economic development. The program offered insights into crucial financial aspects of entrepreneurship and how to manage their business finances effectively. In addition, the initiative focused on helping the participants manage their income tax obligations and increase their financial literacy. The program's content was tailored to meet the needs of those with limited experience in business. The use of practical examples, case studies and interactive exercises were incorporated to enhance the learning and knowledge retention of the program's attendees. These modules helped the participants become more confident in managing their business finances and tax obligations, which are essential for sustainable business operations.\The organization of this program also aligns with the goals of SULAM (Service-Learning Malaysia University for Society), which emphasizes the sustainability of long-term impactful programs for society. The SULAM initiative has been praised for the positive social impact it has created. UPTM plans to continue these follow-up guidance sessions to ensure entrepreneurs within the Angkatan Tentera families remain competitive and are able to contribute to the nation's digital economic ecosystem. The focus of the follow-up sessions will be on providing advanced knowledge and skills on digital marketing, financial management and business development. The university intends to evaluate the results of the program to assess the effectiveness and make improvements in the future. The university's long-term commitment will help cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The success of the 'Empowering Digital Business' program reflects UPTM's dedication to its social responsibility and commitment to the local community. Through this initiative, UPTM hopes to create a sustainable platform for digital economy development, benefitting the local community and contributing to Malaysia's economic prosperity





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Digital Marketing Entrepreneurship Financial Literacy Bumiputera Empowerment UPTM

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