UPSI Employee Found Dead in Locked Storage Room

A 53-year-old UPSI staff member was discovered deceased in a locked storage room at the university's sports facility. Authorities are investigating the cause of death.

Tanjung Malim : A 53-year-old male employee of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris ( UPSI ) was found dead inside a locked cleaning equipment storage room at the university's sports facility earlier today. The discovery prompted an emergency response from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) Perak.

According to Assistant Director of Operations of JBPM Perak, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, the department received an emergency call at 1:57 AM from the police requesting assistance to open the locked storage room door. A team from the Tanjung Malim Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene, located approximately 9 kilometers away, and arrived at 2:07 AM. Upon arrival, the storage room door had already been opened by UPSI auxiliary police. Firefighters then conducted an on-site monitoring operation. The deceased was confirmed dead at the scene by Ministry of Health Malaysia personnel. The body was handed over to the police. The operation was brought under control at 2:17 AM and fully concluded at 2:36 AM. The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation by the police, and further details will be released as the investigation progresses. The university is cooperating fully with the authorities and has expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased employee. The news has sent shockwaves through the university community, and many are mourning the loss of a colleague. Counseling services and support are being offered to staff and students to help them cope with the tragic event. The university administration has also initiated its own internal review to assess the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees. This incident underscores the importance of maintaining a safe and secure working environment for all staff members. The university is committed to providing a supportive environment for its employees and taking all necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. The focus is currently on determining the cause of death and any potential contributing factors. The investigation is expected to be thorough and comprehensive. The university has also released a statement expressing its sadness and assuring that all necessary measures will be taken to support the family of the deceased. This event serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of looking out for each other. The university community is coming together during this difficult time to offer support and comfort to those affected. The police are working diligently to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to the discovery of the body. The preliminary findings will be crucial in determining the direction of the investigation. The university is working to establish a timeline of events and to determine whether any security breaches or other irregularities may have contributed to the incident. They have also emphasized their commitment to transparency and will be providing updates as soon as information becomes available. The details regarding the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be fully disclosed pending further investigations. The police are working with utmost efficiency to investigate the matter. The investigation involves several aspects, including forensic examination and interviews with potential witnesses





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UPSI Death Investigation Tanjung Malim Storage Room

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