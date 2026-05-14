UPSI Bolsters Islamic Education with the Completion of i-Furqan Institute's Iconic Dome

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) marks a significant milestone in the integration of traditional Islamic knowledge and modern academia with the dome installation of the i-Furqan Institute, funded through strategic waqf initiatives.

The Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris ( UPSI ) has taken a monumental step forward in its mission to elevate Islamic education through the official dome placement ceremony of the Institute of Tahfiz and Turath Islami, better known as i-Furqan.

This event, held at the Sultan Azlan Shah Campus in Tanjung Malim, serves as a testament to the university's unwavering commitment to creating a holistic educational environment. According to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Datuk Dr. Md. Amin Md. Taff, the development of this institute is not merely a physical construction project but a symbolic representation of the synergy between waqf, rigorous research, and strategic partnerships with the corporate sector.

By bridging the gap between traditional religious studies and modern academic frameworks, UPSI aims to provide a comprehensive learning experience that equips students with both spiritual depth and intellectual breadth. This initiative is designed to ensure that the pursuit of knowledge remains integrated, avoiding the dichotomy between sacred and secular sciences, which is essential for the development of well-rounded scholars in the contemporary era.

A key highlight of the i-Furqan project is its financial foundation, as the entire development has been funded through waqf, an Islamic endowment system. The primary contributor, Yayasan Rafulin, has played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to fruition, demonstrating the power of philanthropic collaboration in advancing higher education. Professor Datuk Dr. Md. Amin emphasized that this model of funding ensures the sustainability of the project while fostering a spirit of community ownership and generosity.

The institute is envisioned as a global center of excellence, where the timeless wisdom of Islamic Turath—referring to the classical heritage of Islamic scholarship—is blended with cutting-edge modern research. By positioning i-Furqan as a primary reference hub for tahfiz and Islamic turath, UPSI hopes to cultivate a new generation of Islamic intellectuals who are capable of navigating the complexities of the modern world while remaining firmly rooted in their religious traditions.

This strategic move is expected to attract scholars and students from across the globe, further enhancing the university's reputation as a leader in integrated education. The architectural brilliance of the institute is epitomized by its main dome, which was the centerpiece of the recent ceremony. Associate Professor Dr. Mohd. Abdul Nasir Abd.

Latif, the Director of the Center for Waqf, Endowment, Zakat, Sadaqah, and Khairat (WEZAS) at UPSI, detailed the sophisticated design elements that define the structure. The dome reflects a contemporary Islamic architectural style, featuring the exclusive Rafulin Signature. Measuring five meters in diameter, the dome is crafted from premium oxidized copper sourced from Germany, the same high-quality material used in the construction of the prestigious Masjid Raja Lumu.

This choice of material ensures not only a timeless aesthetic but also long-term durability against the elements. The structure, weighing approximately 600 kilograms and standing 2.2 meters high, is engineered with three critical layers consisting of aluminum, a specialized waterproof membrane, and a copper exterior. To complete the majestic look, a 1.6-meter gold-colored pinnacle crowns the dome, adding a touch of elegance and grandeur to the skyline of Tanjung Malim.

Looking ahead, the i-Furqan institute is slated to begin its operations in early next year. Its launch will mark a turning point for UPSI, solidifying its position as a national authority on Tahfiz and Turath studies. The institute will not only focus on the memorization of the Quran but will also delve deeply into the interpretation and application of classical Islamic texts in a modern context.

This approach is intended to produce graduates who are not only proficient in recitation but are also analytical thinkers and researchers. The integration of these diverse educational streams is expected to provide a blueprint for other institutions across Malaysia, showing how tradition and modernity can coexist to foster intellectual and spiritual growth.

As i-Furqan opens its doors, it will stand as a beacon of knowledge, reflecting the university's ambition to lead the way in the revitalization of Islamic education for the benefit of the entire Ummah and the global community





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UPSI I-Furqan Islamic Education Waqf Tahfiz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wadahgesa Action Against PASNAS For Slander Against Prophet Muhammad's CompanionsWadah, an Islamic organization in Malaysia, has called for action to be taken against Setiausaha Majlis Syura Ulama Pas, Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh, for slandering the Prophet Muhammad's Companions. The vice-president of Wadah has condemned Nik Muhammad Zawawi's statements that falsely cast doubts upon the character of four of the Prophet's Companions as 'people of questionable past' before embracing Islam.

Read more »

Ekuinas marks first bumiputera 'relay race' milestone with Orkim's 60% equity transfer to PNBPRAGUE, May 12 (Reuters) - The ⁠Czech Republic named a preliminary World Cup squad on ⁠Tuesday that leans heavily on long-time national team players ‌led by West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek as they prepare to return to the tournament after a 20-year absence.

Read more »

Better coordination needed to unlock housing near transport hubs, says Rehda InstituteThink tank calls for shared roadmap between developers, local councils and transport authorities in urban policymaking.

Read more »

PAS, not Bersatu, should leave PN, says analystAhmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri says the Islamic party should disassociate itself from Bersatu’s internal conflict.

Read more »