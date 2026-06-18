UPM Launches Planetary Health and Sustainability Blueprint to Drive National and Global Impact

Universiti Putra Malaysia has unveiled its Planetary Health and Sustainability Blueprint, reinforcing its role as a leader in research-driven solutions for climate change and environmental sustainability. The initiative, launched alongside Putra Synergy Month 2026, aligns with national strategic goals and emphasizes translating academic excellence into real-world benefits for society.

SERDANG: Universiti Putra Malaysia ( UPM ) recently launched the UPM Planetary Health and Sustainability Blueprint , underscoring the university's commitment to strengthening the sustainability and planetary health agenda through research, innovation, and multi-stakeholder collaboration.

The Director-General of Higher Education, Professor Datuk Dr. Azlinda Azman, stated that the blueprint launch demonstrates UPM's dedication to translating the university's knowledge and expertise into impactful outcomes that benefit the nation and society. Azlinda emphasized that public universities can no longer operate in silos; instead, they must function as drivers of national growth and solvers of increasingly complex community problems.

"Universities cannot focus solely on academic achievements. Every allocation received must be translated into tangible impacts on the national and global landscape," she said while officiating the launch of the Putra Synergy Month 2026. She noted that the theme of Putra Synergy Month 2026 - "From Campus to National and Global Impact: Synergy for a Sustainable Future" - reflects UPM's bold commitment to bringing campus-based research and innovation outcomes to society.

According to her, the planetary health blueprint launch also aligns with current needs as the world faces numerous challenges related to climate change, environmental degradation, and sustainability issues. She highlighted UPM's important role in offering research-based solutions to help the country address these issues.

"Through this blueprint launch, I hope UPM can provide a more comprehensive formula and reference model for sustainability to face current challenges. This blueprint also has the potential to serve as a reference for other higher education institutions in strengthening the planetary health and sustainability agenda," she added. She further explained that Putra Synergy Month 2026 marks the culmination of various strategic efforts by UPM to align the Interim 2026 KPI targets and the UPM Strategic Plan 2026-2030.

She stressed that the university's agenda implementation must be translated into real actions and not remain mere planning documents.

"The biggest challenge for any organization after formulating a strategic plan is its implementation. Putra Synergy Month 2026 is UPM's answer to ensure every plan is translated into actions that benefit the university, society, and the nation," she remarked





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UPM Planetary Health Sustainability Blueprint Putra Synergy Month Higher Education Research Impact Climate Change Environmental Sustainability Strategic Plan

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