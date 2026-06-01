Upko's Move to Join GRS: A Strategic Realignment for Sabah Rights

Upko applies to join Gabungan Rakyat Sabah to strengthen its credibility in championing Sabah rights, analysts say. The move could reshape Sabah politics by consolidating local parties, though it may complicate seat negotiations.

Upko 's decision to apply to join Gabungan Rakyat Sabah is a strategic move aimed at enhancing its credibility in championing Sabah rights, according to political analysts.

Bilcher Bala from Universiti Malaysia Sabah observed that Upko's previous membership in Pakatan Harapan created a perception that its struggles were confined within a national framework dominated by Malaya-based parties. By seeking to align with GRS, Upko can reposition itself as a local Sabahan party at the forefront of state-level struggles.

However, Bilcher emphasized that Upko must demonstrate its worth by boldly addressing issues related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963, revenue-sharing entitlements, and state autonomy. The party's true credibility hinges on its ability to translate the fight for Sabah's rights into concrete policies and actions. In the fragmented landscape of Sabah politics, Upko's entry into GRS could foster a more organized political movement, consolidating efforts to demand greater state autonomy and federal concessions.

Upko spent four years as a component of Pakatan Harapan before deciding to leave in November last year, just weeks before the 17th Sabah state election. The party's departure was influenced by its experience within PH and growing sentiment among Sabahans for local parties to unite under a common banner. Party president Ewon Benedick resigned from his federal cabinet position, citing Upko's commitment to upholding MA63 and Sabah's constitutional rights.

He successfully contested the state assembly election and was re-elected as assemblyman for Kadamaian. After the election, Upko backed Chief Minister Hajiji Noor to form the state government, and Ewon was appointed as deputy chief minister. On May 29, Ewon announced that the party had formally applied to join GRS, a coalition of local parties.

Lee Kuok Tiung, also from Universiti Malaysia Sabah, noted that Upko's local branding would be strengthened by joining an alliance of indigenous parties, a move that is logical for its survival and relevance amid rising Sabah-first sentiment. He argued that this decision not only secures Upko's position within the GRS government but also dispels speculation about potential collaborations with other parties, while avoiding the risk of going solo and facing marginalization.

Both Bilcher and Lee agreed that Upko's move could complicate seat negotiations among existing GRS component parties in future elections. Upko is likely to contest seats with a strong Kadazan, Dusun, Murut, and Rungus presence, potentially creating tensions with other parties that target the same communities. Lee emphasized that Chief Minister Hajiji, as the coalition's leader, will need to carefully balance competing demands while welcoming new members that can strengthen GRS and weaken the opposition.

Bilcher argued that from a strategic standpoint, unifying local parties is more important than narrowly focusing on seat allocations. If GRS aims to become a model similar to Gabungan Parti Sarawak in Sarawak, then Sabah's local parties must look at the bigger picture: building a stable and dominant political bloc capable of collectively demanding the state's rights from the federal government.

This consolidation could lead to a more robust negotiation stance on issues such as MA63 implementation, resource sharing, and autonomy. The success of Upko's integration into GRS will depend on the coalition's ability to manage internal diversity while presenting a united front for Sabah's interests





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