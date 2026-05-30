Upko President Welcomes Prime Minister's Commitment to Implement Sabah's 40 Per Cent Constitutional Entitlement

Upko President Datuk Ewon Benedick has welcomed the Prime Minister's commitment to implement Sabah's 40 per cent constitutional entitlement, including an increase in interim payments from RM600 million to RM1.5 billion.

Kota Kinabalu: Upko President Datuk Ewon Benedick has welcomed the Prime Minister 's commitment to implement Sabah 's 40 per cent constitutional entitlement, including an increase in interim payments from RM600 million to RM1.5 billion.

Ewon, who is also Deputy Chief Minister III and Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport Minister, said the announcement reflects the Federal Government's seriousness in addressing Sabah's revenue entitlement in stages while finalisation talks between the Federal and State governments continue. For Upko's part, I welcome the Prime Minister's commitment to implement Sabah's 40 per cent entitlement and the decision to increase interim payments to RM1.5 billion, he said.

He said this after attending the State-level Kaamatan Festival 2026 celebration at Hongkod Koisaan, Penampang, which was officiated by the Prime Minister today. Ewon said Upko will continue to support efforts aimed at restoring Sabah's rights based on the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Federal Constitution. He also described Kaamatan as an important platform for strengthening unity among Sabah's multi-ethnic communities.

Kaamatan is not only a cultural celebration, but also a symbol of gratitude, unity and Sabah identity that must be preserved and passed on to future generations, he said. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his speech, said ongoing negotiations are aimed at finalising the implementation mechanism of Sabah's 40 per cent entitlement, including legal and financial aspects relating to Federal-State relations.

He added that while discussions continue, the Federal Government has agreed to increase interim payments to Sabah from RM600 million to RM1.5 billion





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Upko Prime Minister Sabah 40 Per Cent Entitlement Kaamatan Festival

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