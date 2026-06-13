Upcoming Vivo Smartphone Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench

An upcoming Vivo smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing that it is powered by MediaTek's most powerful chipset, the Dimensity 9500 SoC. The device supports a 100W charger and is expected to launch as an iQOO-branded device.

An upcoming Vivo smartphone bearing the model number V2545A has surfaced on Geekbench , revealing that it is powered by MediaTek's most powerful chipset, the Dimensity 9500 SoC.

The device, which was previously spotted on China's 3C certification platform in April this year, supports a 100W charger, suggesting that it may launch as an iQOO-branded device. However, it remains unclear whether the handset will launch under the Vivo or iQOO brand. The Dimensity 9500 SoC is a high-end chipset that offers impressive performance and power efficiency, making it a suitable choice for a flagship smartphone.

The device's CPU configuration, GPU details, and MT6693 model number all point to the Dimensity 9500 SoC, but the chip's name is not directly mentioned in the Geekbench listing. The same device was previously spotted on China's 3C certification platform in April this year with support for a 100W charger. Recently, Vivo confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC, but the exact marketing name is still unknown.

The iQOO Neo 11S, which is expected to be a minor upgrade over last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered iQOO Neo 11, is reportedly being worked on by Vivo's sub-brand. Considering that the V2545A supports 100W fast charging, it appears more likely to be an iQOO-branded device.

However, it is advisable to wait for further reports before drawing conclusions about its final marketing name





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Vivo Smartphone Geekbench Mediatek Dimensity 9500 Soc 100W Charger Iqoo-Branded Device

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