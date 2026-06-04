Untitled exhibition in Kuala Lumpur removes labels, redirects fees to artists and invites visitor‑written gift letters

A group show at GMBB Creative Mall challenges traditional gallery norms by forgoing wall labels, giving admission money directly to 127 emerging artists, and allowing visitors to add personalised RM2 gift letters beside the works.

The contemporary art scene in Kuala Lumpur is being reshaped by an experimental group show called Untitled, which is on view at the GMBB Creative Mall until 7 June.

The exhibition, staged on Level 5 of the mall, breaks with many conventions of the traditional gallery model. No wall labels accompany the 329 works created by 127 emerging artists, forcing visitors to encounter each piece without the familiar explanatory text. Instead, the organizers have introduced a modest admission fee that is handed straight to the participating creators, and they have invited attendees to purchase personalised RM2 gift letters.

These letters, placed in envelopes beside the artworks, allow supporters to write their own reflections, thoughts or emotions, which become part of the exhibition's visual field. In this way, the audience moves from passive observer to active participant, contributing both financially and rhetorically to the artists' practice.

Curated by a young collective led by Danielle Lin and supported by Jakob van Klang, Nurunnuha Md Alwi, Haymie Yu Xin Yi, Lorrain Tan and Kimberley Boudville, Untitled emerged from an open call that spanned many artistic disciplines. The curatorial team deliberately chose to foreground the artworks themselves, postponing any explanatory information until after the visual encounter.

Lin explained that the goal was to challenge the hidden hierarchies that often dictate how art is presented and valued, and to foreground the personal costs that artists bear when they exhibit. The response from both creators and the public has been overwhelmingly positive. Artists report feeling directly encouraged by the immediate financial support, while visitors have taken to sitting on camping chairs, sketching, and even leaving their own handwritten notes beside the pieces.

One participant, Seng, described the experience as a pivotal moment in his career, noting that the exhibition allowed him to explore his first installation work and deepen his understanding of how exhibitions are assembled. Beyond the visual display, Untitled has been accompanied by a series of public forums that invite open conversation about the nature of art, the sustainability of artistic practice, and the power structures that shape the art world.

Topics have ranged from the seemingly trivial - such as why a banana taped to a wall can be considered art - to serious discussions about artist labour rights and gaps in curatorial practice. Industry figures like CC Kua, Ajim Juxta, Karl Rafiq, Tan Sei Hon and William Tham have shared candid insights into the realities of exhibiting and sustaining creative work. These dialogues, driven by crowdsourced questions, aim to replace top‑down instruction with genuine public engagement.

The exhibition is part of Arts for All Seasons (ArtFAS 2026), an initiative of Yayasan Hasanah that seeks to democratise access to culture and heritage. By eliminating labels, redistributing admission fees, and encouraging participatory gestures, Untitled proposes a new model for how exhibitions might be organised in the future, one that places the artwork first and lets information follow, while also recognising the labour and livelihoods of the artists themselves





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