Unpaid Wages Continue to Haunt Malaysian Football

The long-standing issue of unpaid wages in Malaysian football has yet to be resolved as three Super League clubs are still struggling to meet their commitments to players and staff as of April. The issue of unpaid wages continues to be a major challenge in the local football landscape despite the implementation of Financial Fair Play (FFP) to improve the financial discipline of clubs.

Petaling Jaya: The long-standing issue of unpaid wages in Malaysian football has yet to be resolved as three Super League clubs are still struggling to meet their commitments to players and staff as of April.

According to the decision of the 5th In-Season Documentation Submission Meeting of the First Instance Body (FIB) Financial Fair Play (FFP) of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), 13 clubs were evaluated, and only six teams achieved full compliance without any outstanding wages or government agency debts. These teams are Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), Selangor FC, Penang FC, Kuching City FC, DPMM FC, and Imigresen FC.

Kuala Lumpur City FC is still facing issues with outstanding wages to employees and government agency debts, and the club is under close monitoring by FIB and FFP MFL. PDRM FC and Kelantan TRW FC also have outstanding wages and government agency debts, and they were fined RM10,000 each after failing to submit complete documentation for the 5th In-Season submission.

Following this, PDRM FC and Kelantan TRW FC were given 14 days to complete the outstanding documents and submit proof of payment or a plan to settle the outstanding debts recorded up to April 2026. The evaluation is not only looking at the club's licensing but also assessing their financial discipline during each team.

Compliance with one framework does not automatically mean compliance with the other, Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif, the Chairman of FIB FFP MFL, said in a statement. In the same development, Sabah FC, Melaka FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, and Terengganu FC were reported to have no outstanding wages to employees but still have outstanding debts to government agencies and will receive official warnings from FAM.

This new finding once again proves that financial issues are still a major challenge in the local football landscape despite the implementation of FFP to improve the financial discipline of clubs. The latest decision shows that although more clubs have improved their financial management, the issue of unpaid wages still cannot be completely eliminated despite the implementation of FFP to improve the financial discipline of competing teams.

With the 2026-2027 season set to return in August, the level of financial compliance will be an important indicator of a club's credibility and sustainability in the increasingly demanding era of professional football that requires high accountability.





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Malaysian Football Unpaid Wages Financial Fair Play FAM FIB FFP MFL Super League Clubs Kuala Lumpur City FC PDRM FC Kelantan TRW FC Sabah FC Melaka FC Negeri Sembilan FC Terengganu FC

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