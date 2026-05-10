UNK Kaamatan Winners and Cosmobeauté Borneo Festival Announcement

News text highlights the Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan Tuaran, Tamparuli, and Kiulu winners' victories and announces the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026. Brief description includes beauty expo, Malaysian Borneo Festival, and Malaysian beauty culture promotion.

TUARAN: Juje Elor @ Francis, Evyanarey Lerry and Catsween Su Sun Ping were crowned Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan (UNK) Tuaran, Tamparuli and Kiulu respectively during the grand finals on Saturday, with each winner taking home RM10,000 cash, a crown, trophy, and sponsored items and services.

Marschella Pezol emerged runner-up, while Magdlena Dinoh finished third in the competition. Marschella and Magdlena received RM3,000 and RM2,000 respectively, along with trophies and sponsored prizes. Cosmobeauté expands into Borneo with debut festival in KK, featuring beauty expo and Malaysian Borneo Festival 2026; highlighting Malaysian beauty culture and promoting East Malaysia tourism. Sponsored content





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Cosmobeauté Borneo Festival Beauty Cultural Malaysia

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