University of Toronto Researchers Create AI-Powered Computer Worm

Researchers at the University of Toronto have found a way to use artificial intelligence to create a dangerous computer worm. The worm can target any known flaw in the world's computers and quickly spread mayhem throughout the internet. The researchers' work is likely to raise fears that AI is leading to a new era of computer hacking that will be difficult to defend against.

Researchers at the University of Toronto have found a way to use artificial intelligence to create a dangerous computer worm capable of targeting any known flaw in the world's computers and quickly spreading mayhem throughout the internet.

The computer scientists said in a paper published Tuesday night that this program could be built and that a prototype they had created spread across a test network with no human intervention. The researchers kept their test network isolated from the public internet and redacted some details from the paper describing how they built the worm so that hackers would not be able to use the paper as a blueprint for attacks.

However, their work is likely to raise fears that AI is leading to a new era of computer hacking that will be difficult to defend against. This is because the AI technology that powered the worm was





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