University of Cyberjaya Equips Students with Financial Literacy and Digital Skills for Modern Economy

University of Cyberjaya's Faculty of Business and Technology offers programs that integrate financial literacy, digital fluency, and industry collaboration to prepare graduates for modern business challenges.

In an era of rising living costs and economic uncertainty, students are facing financial challenges that previous generations did not encounter. The complexity of modern financial landscapes, characterized by cashless transactions, digital platforms, buy-now-pay-later schemes, and social media-driven lifestyle pressures, requires a set of skills that go beyond traditional academic knowledge.

Recognizing this, the University of Cyberjaya (UoC) has designed its Faculty of Business and Technology (FOBT) programs to equip graduates with financial literacy, digital fluency, and commercial acumen from the very start. The goal is to produce professionals who can navigate the complexities of modern business environments and make sound decisions under real-world conditions. The FOBT offers a range of programs tailored to address these demands.

The Bachelor in Accounting and Finance (Hons) program focuses on financial strategy, risk management, and sustainability, moving beyond basic technical reporting. For those interested in leadership and entrepreneurship, the Bachelor in Business Administration (Hons) program fosters strategic agility and adaptive thinking. The Master of Business Data Science program positions graduates at the intersection of analytics and strategic decision-making, a skillset highly sought after across industries.

The Bachelor in Information Technology (Hons) program addresses digital risks and opportunities, including cybersecurity and digital transformation. Meanwhile, the Bachelor in International Business Management (Hons) program builds global perspective and cross-cultural competency for Malaysia's outward-looking economy. For working professionals, the MBA and DBA programs offer pathways to senior leadership and long-term career advancement.

Across all programs, experiential learning and industry collaboration are emphasized to ensure that classroom learning aligns with employer needs, closing the gap between academic preparation and professional readiness before graduation. Assoc Prof Dr Priya Sukirthanandan, dean of FOBT, discussed these issues on the UoC Speaks podcast series. She noted that educators must recognize the fast-changing world young people navigate today.

'Employers are looking for graduates who can think critically, solve problems, apply knowledge confidently, and adapt to real-world business environments,' she said. 'Business education remains highly relevant because understanding business fundamentals and decision-making will always be important. ' The graduates that Malaysia's new economy needs are those who not only studied business but truly understand it and can apply it across complex, technology-driven environments.

To learn more about how these programs can prepare students for the evolving economy, UoC invites prospective students and parents to its Open Day on June 20 and 21





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Financial Literacy Digital Fluency Business Education University Of Cyberjaya Career Readiness

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