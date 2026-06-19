Universal Music Malaysia Pays Over RM367,000 Royalty to Heirs of Sudirman Arshad

Universal Music Malaysia handed over royalty payments totaling RM367,305.19 to the family of late Malaysian singing legend Datuk Sudirman Arshad, represented by his nephew Razman Azrai Zainuddin. The payment, which took nearly two years to process due to detailed audits and contract renewals, includes digital royalties not covered in the original agreement.

KUALA LUMPUR: Universal Music Malaysia today handed over royalty payment s amounting to RM367,305.19 to the heirs of legendary Malaysian performer Datuk Sudirman Arshad , represented by his nephew Razman Azrai Zainuddin, also known as Atai.

The payment follows a nearly two-year process involving detailed audits and contract reviews to ensure all royalties from Sudirman's vast music catalog were properly accounted for and disbursed. Kim Lim, Managing Director of Universal Music Malaysia, explained that the delay was due to the need for thorough verification, including hiring an independent auditor to review accounts and royalty statements together with the family's representative.

The original contract between Sudirman and EMI Music Malaysia, which Universal now manages, contained ambiguous clauses that required careful interpretation to determine the exact royalty period and amounts owed. In a press conference held at Odeon here today, Kim Lim revealed that Universal Music Malaysia has also renewed the contract for Sudirman's music catalog to align with current industry standards. The new agreement includes provisions for digital royalties, which were not covered in the earlier contract signed decades ago.

This ensures that Sudirman's family will continue to receive income from streaming, downloads, and other modern usage of his songs. The original EMI contract had expired, and the renewal was necessary to protect the legacy and ensure proper compensation in the digital age. Kim Lim emphasized Universal's commitment to preserving Sudirman's works and making them accessible to new generations. Atai, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude for the cooperation from Universal Music Malaysia.

He noted that the process required consultation with multiple stakeholders, including other heirs, lawyers, and relevant parties, which contributed to the extended timeline. He praised the transparency and dedication shown by Universal in resolving the royalty matters. The event was also attended by notable figures such as Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, CEO of FINAS, former FINAS chairman Datuk Kamil Othman, Senior Director of Artist Management at Universal Music Malaysia Hermond Cheng, lyricist Datuk Habsah Hassan, and host Datuk Aznil Nawawi.

EMI Music Malaysia, now under the umbrella of Universal, continues to manage and preserve Sudirman's music catalog, ensuring his legacy endures for future generations. Sudirman Arshad, often called the 'Singing Lawyer', was one of Malaysia's most iconic entertainers, known for hits like 'Tanggang' and 'Merisik Khabar'. His music remains popular decades after his death in 1992. The royalty payment highlights ongoing efforts to ensure artists' families are fairly compensated in an evolving music industry.

Universal Music Malaysia has expressed commitment to supporting local music heritage. The renewed contract not only covers digital royalties but also includes provisions for synchronization licenses, public performances, and other revenue streams. This case sets a precedent for how legacy artists' catalogues are managed in the digital era, balancing historical contracts with modern realities. The family has expressed hope that other estates will benefit from similar transparency and fairness





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