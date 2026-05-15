Unity and Solidarity Crucial for Workers' Rights and Welfare Protection

Steven Sim, the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among workers to protect their rights and welfare amid global geopolitical and economic uncertainties. He urged unions like the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) to remain united to ensure teachers continue to play their role in shaping future leaders and navigate complex global challenges. Sim also congratulated civil servants, including teachers, on receiving a 15% salary increase after more than 12 years without salary adjustments.

BUTTERWORTH: Unity and solidarity are crucial to ensuring workers' rights and welfare are protected amid global geopolitical and economic uncertainties , says Steven Sim . The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister urged unions such as the National Union of the Teaching Profession ( NUTP ) to remain united so that teachers continue to play their role to shape future leaders to navigate increasingly complex global challenges.

Beyond imparting knowledge, Sim said the teaching profession also has the responsibility to shape students' discipline, values, and sense of identity. Every prime minister, president, minister and even king began with a teacher who patiently taught them how to read and write, he said in a Teacher's Day appreciation speech to the union's Penang branch on Friday (May 15). Sim also congratulated civil servants, including teachers, on receiving a 15% salary increase after more than 12 years without salary adjustments.

He stressed that strong unions remain essential in defending workers' rights and welfare, such as NUTP, established over 52 years ago with approximately 230,000 current members across 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia. When we unite, stand together and have NUTP, our welfare can be protected. The workload carried by teachers cannot be fully reflected in their payslips as they not only teach but also nurture, educate, guide students and manage various administrative responsibilities.

A payslip does not show the sweat, sacrifices and tears of a teacher carrying the immense responsibility of shaping the nation's future generations, he said. The former Human Resources Minister added that unity and solidarity among workers are crucial in defending workers' rights and welfare, especially amid global geopolitical and economic uncertainties. The government has in the past implemented various measures, including raising the minimum wage, strengthening protection for gig workers and increasing civil servants' salaries to improve workers' welfare. Keep pushing for labour reforms to safeguard teachers' rights, says NUTP





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Steven Sim Entrepreneur Development And Cooperatives Mini National Union Of The Teaching Profession (NUT Teacher's Day Teacher's Role In Shaping Future Leaders Workload Carried By Teachers Salary Increase For Civil Servants Defending Workers' Rights And Welfare Global Geopolitical And Economic Uncertainties Unions NUTP Teacher's Role In Shaping Students' Discipline Values And Sense Of Identity Defending Workers' Rights And Welfare Labour Reforms Safeguarding Teachers' Rights

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