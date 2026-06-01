UNIQLO to Release Monchhichi UT Collaboration Collection

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO will collaborate with Monchhichi, the Japanese stuffed toy monkeys, to release a UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) collection featuring images of the various Monchhichi characters. The collection will be available from 1st June 2026 (Monday).

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO will release its first UT ( UNIQLO T-shirt) collaboration collection with Monchhichi , the Japanese stuffed toy monkeys that have become a global sensation.

Items will be available from 1st June 2026 (Monday). The UT for women and kids feature images of the various Monchhichi characters.

In addition, a UNIQLO-exclusive original sticker with Monchhichi characters wearing the actual UT items will also be presented as a gift with purchase. This adorable collection is sure to delight both adults and children. Customers who purchase x1 or more Monchhichi UT items will receive a UNIQLO-original UT Monchhichi Sticker as a gift (distributed on a first come, first served basis) for in-store and online. For purchases made through UNIQLO.com, stickers will be distributed by lottery.

To celebrate the launch of the Monchhichi UT collection, UNIQLO will present ‘7 Days 7 Looks,’ a special website where Monchhichi-chan showcases a different UT outfit for each day of the week. For this project, the aspiring Japanese idols of KAWAII LAB. MATES join as special guests, each presenting original stylings incorporating Monchhichi UT that reflect their own unique personality. KAWAII LAB.

MATES is a trainee unit for next-generation Japanese idols run by Asobisystem. Embodying the ‘kawaii’ culture of Harajuku, the unit currently comprises seven members working to sharpen their expressiveness and individuality through social media and collaboration projects with the aim of making their debut in the entertainment world





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UNIQLO Monchhichi UT T-Shirt Japanese Stuffed Toy Monkeys Collaboration Collection Images Characters Gift Lottery KAWAII LAB. MATES Harajuku Entertainment World Next-Generation Japanese Idols Trainee Unit Collaboration Projects Debut In The Entertainment World

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