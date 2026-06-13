Unimap Welcomes 2,000 New Diploma Students, Highlighting Commitment to Social Mobility and Inclusive Education

Universiti Malaysia Perlis (Unimap) has registered nearly 2,000 new diploma students for the 2026/2027 academic year, with 649 from B40 families, underscoring its dedication to accessible higher education. Vice-Chancellor Datuk Dr. Zaliman Sauli emphasized the university's role in social mobility, financial support, and student welfare to ensure no one is left behind.

Universiti Malaysia Perlis ( Unimap ) has welcomed nearly 2,000 new students who have registered for the diploma-level intake for the 2026/2027 academic session at its campus in Arau, Perlis.

Among these, 649 students come from B40 households, reflecting Unimap's ongoing commitment to providing access to quality higher education across all socioeconomic backgrounds. The university's Vice-Chancellor, Datuk Dr. Zaliman Sauli, stated that the new student intake demonstrates public confidence in Unimap's role as a technical university that not only delivers quality education but also serves as a platform for social mobility capable of transforming the lives of students and their families.

He emphasized that Unimap remains steadfast in ensuring no student is left behind due to financial constraints. The institution provides various forms of support, including financial aid, welfare services, accommodation facilities, and student development programs, to help students adapt to campus life and excel academically. Dr. Zaliman added that Unimap will continue to strengthen initiatives aimed at supporting low-income students, enabling them to focus fully on their studies and personal growth.

He highlighted education as the most effective tool for breaking the cycle of poverty. Unimap's approach underscores its mission as a technical university dedicated to inclusive education. By prioritizing accessibility and student welfare, the university addresses systemic barriers that might otherwise hinder academic participation from disadvantaged groups. The significant proportion of B40 students among the new intake illustrates a deliberate effort to diversify the student body and promote equity.

This aligns with national goals of expanding tertiary education opportunities while maintaining academic standards. The support systems mentioned-financial aid, housing, and developmental programs-are critical for retention and success, particularly for first-generation university students who may face additional challenges. The Vice-Chancellor's remarks also point to the broader socioeconomic impact of higher education institutions. By enabling students from low-income families to complete their studies, Unimap contributes to upward mobility and poverty reduction.

The university's commitment goes beyond mere enrollment; it ensures that students receive holistic support throughout their academic journey. Such comprehensive initiatives are essential for fostering an environment where all students can thrive regardless of their background. As Unimap moves forward, its focus on strengthening these supports will likely enhance its reputation as an institution that combines technical excellence with social responsibility, setting a benchmark for other universities in Malaysia.

Universiti Malaysia Perlis (Unimap) had admitted nearly 2,000 new students for its diploma programmes in the 2026/2027 academic year at its Arau campus. Out of this number, 649 were from B40 families, showcasing the university's continuous effort to ensure equal access to quality higher education. Vice-Chancellor Datuk Dr. Zaliman Sauli emphasized that the intake reflects community trust in Unimap as a technical university that also acts as a vehicle for social mobility, improving lives.

He reaffirmed the university's dedication to preventing financial constraints from obstructing any student's education. Various support measures are in place, including financial assistance, welfare services, accommodation, and student development programmes, to help students adjust to campus life and graduate successfully. Dr. Zaliman noted that Unimap will keep enhancing these initiatives to allow low-income students to concentrate fully on learning and self-development, recognizing education as key to eradicating poverty.

Unimap's initiative highlights the pivotal role of higher education institutions in promoting social equity. The substantial enrollment of B40 students demonstrates actionable steps toward inclusivity. The university's multi-faceted support system is designed to address both financial and non-financial barriers, ensuring student retention and excellence. This model exemplifies how technical universities can balance specialized education with broad societal benefits.

Dr. Zaliman's statements reinforce the institution's vision of education as a transformative tool, particularly for marginalized communities. Moving ahead, Unimap's continued investment in student welfare is expected to further solidify its standing as a leader in accessible, quality technical education in Malaysia. Universiti Malaysia Perlis (Unimap) welcomed almost 2,000 new diploma students for the 2026/2027 academic session at its Arau campus. Among them, 649 hailed from B40 households, illustrating Unimap's steadfast commitment to inclusive higher education.

Vice-Chancellor Datuk Dr. Zaliman Sauli remarked that the intake signifies public confidence in Unimap's dual role as a quality technical university and a catalyst for social mobility, changing lives. He stressed that no student should be denied education due to financial hardship. The university offers extensive support-such as financial aid, welfare services, housing, and development programs-to help students acclimate and succeed.

Dr. Zaliman affirmed Unimap's dedication to enhancing these efforts, enabling low-income students to fully focus on studies and growth, underscoring education's power to break poverty cycles





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Unimap Universiti Malaysia Perlis Diploma Students 2026/2027 B40 Households Social Mobility Higher Education Financial Aid Student Welfare Inclusive Education Vice-Chancellor Zaliman Sauli Poverty Eradication Technical University Malaysia

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