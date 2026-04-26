Unimap and PISKANITA Strengthen Student Welfare Through Strategic Partnership and Charity Gala

Universiti Malaysia Perlis (Unimap) and Persatuan Isteri dan Kakitangan Wanita Unimap (PISKANITA) have reinforced their collaboration to enhance student welfare, raising over RM260,000 during the Amal Gemilang Charity Gala. The funds will support various initiatives, including laptops for underprivileged students, programs for autistic children, and improved student facilities. The event was attended by royal dignitaries and government officials, highlighting the national commitment to holistic student welfare.

Universiti Malaysia Perlis (Unimap) has taken proactive steps to enhance student welfare by strengthening strategic collaborations with the Persatuan Isteri dan Kakitangan Wanita Unimap ( PISKANITA ).

This partnership aims to ensure the well-being of students is consistently upheld in an inclusive and sustainable manner. The commitment was demonstrated through the successful Amal Gemilang Charity Gala, which raised over RM260,000 from various organizations and individuals concerned with student welfare.

The event, held at Dewan Ilmu on the Alam campus, was graced by the presence of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, accompanied by the Raja Muda of Perlis and Chancellor of Unimap, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. The Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir, also attended the event during his official working visit to Unimap, highlighting the Ministry of Higher Education's (KPT) ongoing commitment to student welfare.

Other dignitaries present included the Director-General of Higher Education, Datuk Prof. Dr. Azlinda Azman, and the Vice-Chancellor of Unimap, Datuk Dr. Zalimman Sauli. The funds raised will be utilized for various student welfare initiatives, including the provision of laptops for underprivileged students, support for the A-HEART Unimap program for autistic children, the implementation of the 'gerobok rezeki' (blessing box) program in student residences, and the installation of water filtration machines to improve basic student facilities.

Additionally, the funds will support student associations and clubs in carrying out social responsibility activities. PISKANITA Chairperson, Datin Azliza Ahmad, expressed that the contributions reflect the community's high concern for student welfare and reaffirm PISKANITA's commitment to implementing over 50 welfare programs this year, directly impacting student well-being.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student and Alumni Affairs) of Unimap, Prof. Dr. Mohd Mustafa Al Bakri Abdullah, expressed gratitude for PISKANITA's continuous support in enhancing student welfare. He described the close collaboration as a manifestation of a shared commitment to ensuring student well-being aligns with KPT's aspirations.

The partnership between PISKANITA and Unimap's Student and Alumni Affairs (HEPA) not only strengthens the student support ecosystem but also supports the national aspiration of building holistic student welfare, in line with the Malaysia Higher Education Plan 2026-2035





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