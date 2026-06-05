Unidentified Night Sky Formation Sparks Curiosity in Sabah

A mysterious bright glowing formation has been spotted in the night sky over several districts in Sabah, leaving residents and social media users curious about its nature.

A bright glowing formation spotted in the night sky over several districts in Sabah has sparked curiosity among residents and social media users. A Facebook post by Aslimawati Rosli, on Friday, showed a bright object seen from the Rempayan Laut area in Kota Belud.

The post questioned the nature of the unusual sighting after the user claimed the object was noticed after Isyak prayers while looking towards the sky. The sighting drew various reactions from netizens, with some saying similar views were also observed in other districts. Several commenters suggested that the phenomenon could be a space jellyfish, a natural occurrence linked to rocket launches where sunlight reflects off expanding rocket exhaust gases at high altitudes.

The effect usually occurs during twilight or dawn when the exhaust plume remains illuminated by sunlight while observers on the ground are in darker conditions. The phenomenon can create a glowing shape with extended trails resembling jellyfish tentacles, and is sometimes mistaken for unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Other social media users shared different theories, including suggestions that it could be a comet, while others expressed amazement at the brightness of the object. The cause of the sighting has yet to be confirmed





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sabah Unidentified Night Sky Formation Space Jellyfish Rocket Launches Comet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two killed in separate road accidents in SabahTwo separate road accidents in Sabah have resulted in the deaths of two young men. A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his motorcycle rear-ended a four-wheel drive (4WD) along Jalan Papar-Kota Kinabalu, near Kampung Meruntum Putatan. In a separate incident, a 22-year-old was killed after the Perodua Bezza he was driving skidded in Jalan Pantai, near Lahad Datu Sport complex.

Read more »

Sabah Men's Volleyball Team Claims First National Title in 31 YearsThe Sabah men's volleyball squad secured the championship at the 66th Datuk Bandar Johr Bahru Cup during the Malaysia Volleyball Championship, ending a three‑decade drought and highlighting a collective effort by players, coaches and supporters.

Read more »

Minister Commends Sabah Boxing Association for Boosting State's Boxing SuccessSabah Youth Development Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan praised the Sabah Boxing Association during the 72nd Mayor Cup Championship, highlighting its role in athlete development, tournament organization, and the potential to win medals at events like the Sukma Games. He noted the importance of the annual grant from the Sabah State Sports Council and signaled possible increased funding to expand boxing activities across the state.

Read more »

Azhar takes over as Acting Sabah Deputy Police ChiefKota Kinabalu: Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azhar Hamin has been appointed Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Sabah Police Contingent, taking over from Datuk Abdul Rani Alias who retired on

Read more »