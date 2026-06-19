UNHCR Cardholders in Malaysia Not Immune from Law Enforcement, Says Immigration Chief

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban states that UNHCR cardholders in Malaysia are subject to the law and can face action for offences, while a new national refugee registration process aims to independently verify refugee numbers beyond UNHCR data.

PORT DICKSON: Holders of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees ( UNHCR ) cards are not exempt from Malaysia n law and can face enforcement actions if they commit offences, according to Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban .

While valid UNHCR cardholders will not be detained solely for immigration-related offences involving lack of documents, they remain subject to other laws. Zakaria explained that if individuals lack any documents, they may be detained in immigration depots; however, possession of a genuine UNHCR card prevents detention from a human rights perspective, leading instead to inspections.

He emphasized that for any criminal activity, police can take action, and the authenticity of UNHCR cards will be verified-if genuine, the individual will be released. The Home Ministry has initiated a comprehensive registration process for all refugees in Malaysia, covering both those with and without UNHCR cards.

This exercise, which began its first phase and will continue through the end of the year, aims to independently determine the actual number of refugees in the country, moving away from reliance on UNHCR data. Zakaria noted that UNHCR reports over 200,000 registered refugees from more than 140 countries, predominantly Rohingya from Myanmar, but the Malaysian government believes the true figure is higher.

As of June 15, immigration operations nationwide resulted in the detention of 33,145 foreigners across 5,430 operations, with 22,151 placed in immigration depots. Additionally, 868 employers-825 Malaysians and 43 foreigners-faced legal action for employing or harboring illegal immigrants without valid work permits. These measures underscore the government's commitment to enforcing immigration regulations while balancing humanitarian considerations for recognized refugees.

The statement clarifies the legal status of UNHCR cardholders in Malaysia, highlighting that refugee recognition does not equate to immunity from criminal law. The registration drive reflects a policy shift toward sovereign data collection, potentially influencing future refugee management and resource allocation.

Meanwhile, continued enforcement operations demonstrate ongoing efforts to address illegal immigration, with penalties extending to employers who violate labor laws





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UNHCR Refugees Malaysia Immigration Enforcement Registration Zakaria Shaaban Rohingya

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