Understanding Scanxiety: Anxiety Linked to Medical Imaging and Results

An in-depth look at scanxiety, the anxiety surrounding medical scans and result waiting periods, its prevalence among cancer patients, symptoms, causes, and strategies for management.

Many individuals experience significant anxiety before and after medical imaging procedures, a phenomenon known as scanxiety. This term describes the distress associated with awaiting and undergoing scans, particularly when results carry substantial health implications.

The anxiety can begin as soon as an appointment is scheduled and may persist until results are disclosed, sometimes even lingering afterward. Patients often recount physical symptoms such as stomach knots, racing hearts, sweaty palms, shoulder tension, and sleep disturbances. Mental manifestations include overwhelming panic, irritability, and intrusive thoughts about worst-case outcomes. These reactions are reinforced by uncertainties about the procedure itself, the purpose of the scan, and the potential findings.

The brain struggles with prolonged waiting periods coupled with high stakes, especially when life-threatening conditions like cancer are involved. Scanxiety is most prevalent among cancer patients due to the critical nature of surveillance scans in monitoring disease progression and treatment efficacy. A 2021 study of 222 cancer patients revealed that 55% experienced scanxiety, underscoring its commonality. Earlier research from 2017 found that among 81 cancer patients, 79% were most anxious about results while 12% feared the procedure itself.

Additionally, concerns about radiation exposure contribute to anxiety; a 2012-13 US survey indicated that 73% of cancer survivors worried about long-term effects of surveillance scans, with 16% reporting intense worry. Factors that exacerbate scanxiety include prior negative healthcare experiences, unclear communication from providers, claustrophobia during scans, and pre-existing anxiety disorders. Mitigating strategies involve normalizing the experience, practicing mindfulness, leaning on support networks, and limiting exposure to health notifications on patient portals.

Psycho-oncology professionals can equip patients with coping mechanisms, while open dialogue with doctors about the necessity and details of scans reduces unknowns. Reassurance that these feelings are temporary and manageable helps alleviate self-judgment. Recognizing scanxiety as a distinct condition validates patients' emotions and promotes proactive mental health care, particularly for those requiring long-term surveillance. Ultimately, addressing scanxiety improves overall well-being and can enhance the healthcare experience by fostering resilience and informed preparedness





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scanxiety Medical Imaging Anxiety Cancer Patient Anxiety Scan-Related Distress Surveillance Scans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAS to Announce Key Political Decisions at Malaysia Reset ConventionPAS President Abdul Hadi Awang will announce important political decisions at the Malaysia Reset Convention in Tanah Merah, Kelantan. The party's working committee reportedly agreed to end political cooperation with Bersatu and will explore a new political understanding for Muslim unity, including welcoming academics and professionals to join the party.

Read more »

Understanding Linen: Characteristics, Quality, and BenefitsAn informative guide on linen fabric, covering its ancient origins, production process from flax, cooling properties, and key factors to distinguish high-quality linen from lower-grade or blended versions, with a special note on European linen.

Read more »

13 men held over Jinjang Utara fight linked to debt disputeSentul police say the suspects were detained within 12 hours of the incident following raids across Kuala Lumpur.

Read more »

Help for 40 estates that hired Tai Po fire-linked consultant for projectsPETALING JAYA: Malaysian middle-distance runner Umar Osman dipped under the 46-second mark for the second time this year, storming to men's 400m gold at the Hong Kong Open.

Read more »