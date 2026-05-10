Understanding Masculinity in Razaisyam Rasyid

Razaisyam Rasyid, a filmmaker known for his unique storytelling approach, often delves into the themes of masculinity and the conflicts that arise within traditional Malay machismo. In his latest works, Razaisyam and his writing team clearly explore the intricacies of the system, highlighting both its trap and the identities of those who wield power. The film follows two rival groups - the Meara Gorge (Paduka) and the Marga - each attempting to prove their worth by caging and killing one another in a series of deadly events. Those who survive become tokens of their respective groups, symbolizing their dominance in the hierarchy.

SAYA tidak faham sensasi yang ada ketika masih kecil, sepupu dan beradik lelaki berkumpul di ruang tamu rumah nenek, berjaga malam semata-mata menonton Saya juga tidak faham ketika seorang kawan berkata ‘waktu sekolah asrama dahulu, aku pernah gigil tahan diri nakbudak-budak bertumbuk’ Persoalan itu bukan bermaksud ada yang silap, sekadar rasa ingin tahu yang sedikit lebih kuat tentang sebuah kejantanan, kelelakian dan maskuliniti yang tidak saya alami.

Rasa dan tanya yang sama akan hadir setiap kali menonton filem Razaisyam Rasyid terutama untuk tiga naskhah terakhirnya





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Razaisyam Rasyid Masculinity Conflict Traditional Malay Machismo Intra-Group Competition Hierarchy Of Power

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Umno, BN comfortable with unity govt cooperation, says ZahidThe Umno president says such cooperation does not indicate complacency, but is instead the result of strong understanding among the parties.

Read more »

SAA Engineering & Marine, SAASabah MoU for Sabah Economic GrowthMajor memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in Kota Kinabalu between SAA Engineering & Marine Sdn. Bhd. and SAAEM Sabah Sdn. Bhd. supporting Sabah's economic development strategy and boosting local and Bumiputera businesses' participation in the oil and gas sector.

Read more »

Real Madrid coach accepts players' apologies for row, insists details should stay in dressing roomReal Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa has accepted the apologies of Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde for their confrontation, despite the Uruguay captain being treated in hospital for a head injury. Arbeloa insists the details of the row should stay in the dressing room, as he is proud of the club's decisiveness and the players' understanding of their roles.

Read more »

Japan drawn with defending champions Qatar in 2027 AFC Asian Cup group stageRIYADH, May 10 — Record winners Japan were drawn in the same group as champions Qatar for next year’s AFC Asian Cup, while hosts Saudi Arabia will meet Kuwait, Oman and...

Read more »