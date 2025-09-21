Understanding Land Acquisition in Malaysia: A Guide to the LAA 1960

An overview of the land acquisition process in Malaysia, detailing the steps involved under the Land Acquisition Act 1960 (Act 486). The article explains the legal framework, including notifications, inquiries, compensation determination, and stakeholder rights.

Land acquisition in Malaysia under the Land Acquisition Act 1960 ( Act 486 ), often follows a systematic approach, best described using a series of steps, mirroring the alphabet. The process initiates with the State Authority publishing a notification in Form A within the Gazette, as mandated by Section 4(1). This crucial step alerts the public about potential land acquisition for specific purposes outlined in Section 3.

These purposes encompass a wide range, including public needs, economic development initiatives, and ventures related to mining, residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial, or recreational purposes. This initial announcement sets the stage for the ensuing procedures, ensuring transparency and public awareness from the outset. Subsequently, as detailed in Section 5(1), the State Director of Lands and Mines gains the authority, through a written authorization in Form B, to allow officers or individuals, along with their associated workforce, to access the land for preliminary activities. These preparatory actions are crucial for evaluating the land's characteristics and gathering essential information needed for the acquisition. \Following the preliminary activities, the Land Administrator takes charge, as stipulated in Section 7(1)(b), to prepare a detailed plan and a comprehensive list of the lands that are targeted for acquisition. This information is then formally submitted to the State Authority using Form C. Once the State Authority makes a definitive decision regarding which lands to acquire, they must publish a declaration in Form D within the Gazette, as per Section 8(1). This formal declaration holds significant weight, serving as conclusive evidence that the specific land is indeed needed for the stated purpose. Furthermore, as per Section 10(1), the Land Administrator issues a public notice in Form E to all stakeholders. This includes the occupier, the registered proprietor, any individuals with registered interests, and anyone the Land Administrator believes has a stake in the land. The notice specifies the date and time of the inquiry where claims for compensation will be heard. During this inquiry, the Land Administrator assesses the land's value and determines the compensation amount based on the principles outlined in the First Schedule. Interested parties have the right to engage private valuers to present their claims and evidence, including valuation reports, to advocate for adequate compensation. This evidence is fundamental to the Land Administrator’s final compensation award. It is worth noting, interested parties may encounter challenges in attending the inquiry, often due to short notice or problems in serving Form E, yet they retain the right to object to the award's compensation amount within the stipulated timeframe. \During the process, the Land Administrator can also ask parties with land interests to provide evidence of their interest using Form F under Section 11(2). At the conclusion of the inquiry, regardless of the attendance of interested parties, the Land Administrator prepares a written award in Form G under Section 14(1). This award, which is filed in the Land Administrator's office, is a definitive record of the land's area, its value as determined by the Land Administrator, and the allocation of compensation. In addition to the award itself, the Land Administrator also determines the costs incurred during the proceedings, including valuation fees, and specifies how these costs should be divided among the involved parties. The Land Administrator is empowered to take possession of the land once the award in Form G has been finalized, with possession taking place at the time of serving Form H or anytime after. Furthermore, in the context of making an inquiry and award, the Land Administrator has the discretion, under specific circumstances and with the agreement of the interested parties, to enter into arrangements involving non-monetary forms of compensation. Such arrangements must be fair, considering all relevant interests. Details of these arrangements are meticulously documented in the appropriate register. Finally, the Land Administrator is required to serve the written award in Form G to any interested parties using Form H, which includes an extract of the award relevant to the land in which the person addressed has an interest





