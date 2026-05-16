Unconventional Dining Experience at Kira Dining, a Restaurant Inside a Car Service Center

Kira Dining, a modern casual restaurant, finds a unique location in a car service center in Johor Bahru. The restaurant offers a fusion of traditional Malaysian flavors elevated to contemporary elegance, with daily specials inspired by seasonal ingredients for a fresh and dynamic dining experience.

Kira Dining , a popular restaurant located in Johor Bahru 's Sinar Sultan Complex, has attracted numerous diners with its unconventional setting in a car service center.

Chef Jacob Goy Ye Han, the head chef, has always dreamed of opening a modern dining establishment to share his passion and culinary experiences with customers. The restaurant's menu offers a fusion of traditional Malaysian flavors elevated to contemporary elegance, while the front area hosts art exhibitions to merge culinary and visual creativity. Chef Jacob plans to open a second outlet soon, promising a unique experience in a space that aligns with the concept





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Kira Dining Johor Bahru Restaurant Food Location

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