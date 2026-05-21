Tangvik was named in Stale Solbakken's 26-man squad alongside veteran Orjan Haskjold Nyland and Egil Selvik after intense media speculation surrounding the group of shot-stoppers, following a unique squad announcement delivered by the Norwegian monarch via a pre-recorded video.

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Arsenal Media Open Day - Arsenal Training Centre , London Colney, Britain - May 21, 2026 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard speaks to the media during Arsenal Media Open Day Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra May 21 (Reuters) - Uncapped Hamburg SV goalkeeper Sander Tangvik has won the race for Norway 's final World Cup spot, following a selection headache that required a final sign-off from King Harald on Thursday.

Otherwise, there were few surprises as Norway will be led by captain Martin Odegaard, fresh from a Premier League title victory with Arsenal, and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Tangvik was named in Stale Solbakken's 26-man squad alongside veteran Orjan Haskjold Nyland and Egil Selvik after intense media speculation surrounding the group of shot-stoppers, following a unique squad announcement delivered by the Norwegian monarch via a pre-recorded video.

The 23-year-old's inclusion caps off a chaotic goalkeeper selection process triggered by an injury to SK Brann's Mathias Dyngeland and FIFA's rejection of Bodo/Glimt keeper Nikita Haikin’s nationality switch, leaving Tangvik as the only uncapped player in the squad





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United European Football Association Champions League Final Arsenal Training Centre Martin Odegaard Erling Haaland Uncapped Goalkeeper Sander Tangvik Norway World Cup Sander Berge Fredrik Aursnes Jens Petter Hauge Henrik Falchener Kristian Thorstvedt Orjan Haskjold Nyland Frederick Bjorkan Egil Selvik Maurice Pells Sandalin Svensson Arnar Þiopjapalsson Stale Solbakken Norwegian Monarch Final World Cup Spot Norwegian Squad Norwegian Goalkeeper Selection Process Norwegian Squad Announcement Norwegian Monarch Announcement Norwegian Goalkeeper Norwegian Team Norwegian World Cup Qualification Norwegian World Cup Squad Norwegian Goalkeeper In Norway World Cup Squad Norwegian Goalkeeper In World Cup Group Norwegian World Cup Group

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