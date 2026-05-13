UN rights chief calls for Israel to repeal special military tribunal for Palestinian militants

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, called on Israel to repeal a newly established special military tribunal to try Palestinian militants accused of taking part in Hamas's Oct 7 attacks. The tribunal is set to try attackers captured during or after the Hamas-led onslaught and suspected of holding or abusing hostages in Gaza. Turk emphasized the need for full accountability for these horrific attacks but emphasized that trials must meet international standards.

The UN rights chief, Volker Turk , called on Israel to repeal a newly established special military tribunal to try Palestinian militants accused of taking part in Hamas 's Oct 7 attacks.

Israel's parliament passed a law establishing the tribunal, which has the authority to hand down the death penalty. Turk emphasized the need for full accountability for these horrific attacks but emphasized that trials must meet international standards. Israel responded by stating that the law is necessary due to the 'nature and magnitude of the offences' and the volume of evidence





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Hamas Volker Turk UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Israel Palestinian Militants Oct 7 Attacks Special Military Tribunal Death Penalty International Standards

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