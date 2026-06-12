UN Adopts First International Convention to Protect Gig Economy Workers

The International Labour Organization has adopted a landmark convention aimed at extending labor protections to millions of digital platform workers worldwide.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) adopted the Decent Work in the Platform Economy Convention on Friday, marking the first-ever international agreement specifically designed to safeguard workers in the gig economy .

The convention seeks to extend fundamental labor protections to hundreds of millions of people worldwide who earn their livelihoods through digital platforms such as food delivery apps and ride-hailing services. This historic accord addresses a growing gap in labor law as the platform economy has expanded rapidly, leaving many workers without access to minimum wage guarantees, workplace safety regulations, or social security benefits.

The convention applies to all digital labor platforms and all digital platform workers, whether they are in the formal or informal economy, according to the text approved by ILO member states. Until now, labor practices have struggled to keep pace with the dramatic transformations in how people work. The World Bank estimated in 2023 that there were up to 435 million online gig workers globally, the vast majority of whom fell outside regular labor protections.

Digital platforms use algorithms to assign tasks, set pay, evaluate performance, and even terminate workers. Despite exerting significant control over working conditions and compensation, these companies typically classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees. This classification allows platforms to sidestep obligations such as minimum wage requirements, workplace safety standards, and contributions to social security systems. The convention aims to rectify this imbalance by establishing a global standard that holds digital labor platforms accountable for the welfare of their workers.

The adoption was hailed as a major step forward by many labor advocates and worker representatives. Brazil's representative noted that approximately two million workers in Brazil alone will see their opportunities, dignity, and autonomy strengthened by the convention.

However, some countries, including India, Bangladesh, and the United States, expressed concerns about applying prescriptive binding regulations in rapidly evolving economic sectors. The US representative argued that independent contractors embody an entrepreneurial spirit that makes America great and urged flexibility in implementation. The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) praised the convention as a significant achievement but cautioned that it allows for limited exclusions.

ITUC political director Jeroen Beirnaert warned that certain categories of workers could be excluded unless countries justify such exclusions. The ITUC urged governments to ratify the convention quickly, emphasizing that the future of work must be built on rights rather than precariousness. Key provisions of the convention include requirements for countries to ensure that gig workers receive fair pay and access to social security protections on terms no less favorable than those applicable to other workers with similar employment status.

Platforms must provide workers with timely, verifiable, and easily understandable information about the terms and conditions of their engagement. Human Rights Watch's senior economic justice advisor, Lena Simet, described the convention as a turning point for platform workers, setting the first global standard to protect their rights and hold digital labour platforms accountable. The convention was adopted at the 114th annual International Labour Conference in Geneva.

The ILO is unique in the UN system because its 187 member states are equally represented by governments, employers, and workers, ensuring a tripartite approach to labor standards. This convention represents a landmark effort to bring the gig economy under the umbrella of international labor law. As digital platforms continue to reshape the world of work, the agreement provides a foundation for ensuring that progress does not come at the expense of worker dignity and security.

The convention will enter into force in member states 12 months after they ratify it, provided at least two countries have ratified the text. While challenges remain in implementation and enforcement, the ILO's action signals a global recognition that platform workers deserve the same rights and protections as those in traditional employment. The ITUC has called for swift ratification to prevent further erosion of labor standards in the digital age.

The convention also mandates that digital labour platforms provide transparent information about algorithmic management, a crucial step in addressing the power imbalance between platforms and workers. As the gig economy continues to grow, this convention sets a baseline for fair treatment, offering hope to millions who have long been excluded from the protections that form the bedrock of decent work





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