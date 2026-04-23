UMW Aerospace Delivers Rear Fan Case Components to Rolls-Royce, Boosting Malaysia’s Aerospace Industry

UMW Aerospace has successfully delivered rear fan case components to Rolls-Royce, marking a significant achievement in Malaysian manufacturing capabilities and strengthening the nation’s position in the global aerospace supply chain. The program, secured in 2022, represents a second contract with Rolls-Royce and demonstrates UMW Aerospace’s ability to meet the highest aerospace standards.

The Crown Prince of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, graced the handover ceremony of the rear fan case components by UMW Aerospace in Serendah, Selangor, yesterday.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company’s manufacturing capabilities and strengthens Malaysia’s role in the global aerospace value chain. The rear fan case program further solidifies Sime UMW’s position in the aerospace industry, expanding UMW Aerospace’s role in the production of critical engine components previously manufactured in the United States. Secured in 2022, this program represents UMW Aerospace’s second contract with Rolls-Royce, following the supply of the front fan case, making both components entirely manufactured in Malaysia.

UMW Aerospace’s Managing Director, Fariz Hashim, stated that the component reflects the high level of capability developed and the customer’s trust in the company’s quality standards. He reminisced about the company’s aspirations a decade ago when they first started operations in Serendah: to become a Tier 1 supplier to Rolls-Royce, manufacturing fan cases for the Trent 1000 and Trent 7000 aircraft engines. From a new development site, they successfully made the first delivery within two years.

Last year, UMW Aerospace celebrated its 10th anniversary. Throughout this period, they have proven their ability to meet the highest global aerospace standards. Their progress is driven by consistent capability development and a strengthening collaborative relationship with Rolls-Royce, earning them recognition as a High Performing Supplier by Rolls-Royce from 2021 to 2025. He delivered these remarks during the Launch Ceremony for the Handover of the Rear Fan Case Components by UMW Aerospace in Serendah.

The Crown Prince of Selangor also attended the event. Rolls-Royce plc’s Vice President of Supplier Management, Simon Royle, highlighted that this achievement demonstrates the maturity and capability of UMW Aerospace as a long-term strategic partner. He explained that the program involved the development of a comprehensive manufacturing framework, including manufacturing processes, specialized equipment, and inspections, ultimately leading to approval for serial production.

The company’s capabilities are further enhanced through investments in advanced thermal chemical machining technology, making it the only company in Malaysia with such expertise. The intellectual property for this capability is internally developed and fully owned by UMW Aerospace. This progress is also supported by the Selangor state government, which has facilitated the development of high-tech manufacturing capabilities within the state.

Simultaneously, talent development is a key focus for the company through close collaboration with local universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, enabling UMW Aerospace to build a 100% Malaysian workforce. This commitment to local talent ensures a sustainable and skilled workforce for the future of the aerospace industry in Malaysia.

The successful delivery of these components is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire UMW Aerospace team and a significant step forward for Malaysia’s aerospace ambitions





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