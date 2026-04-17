UMNO Welcomes Back Former Leaders and Members Under 'Rumah Bangsa' Initiative

UMNO has opened its doors to thousands of former leaders and members, including prominent figures like Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Khairy Jamaluddin, through its new 'Rumah Bangsa' initiative. The party also aims to attract young members with online registration, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its ranks and ensure future relevance.

The United Malays National Organisation ( UMNO ) is undertaking a significant reconciliation effort, welcoming back 6,252 former leaders and members from divisions and branches across Malaysia under its newly launched Rumah Bangsa (Nation's House) initiative. Among the notable figures rejoining the party are former ministers Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Khairy Jamaluddin, and Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

This decision was formally approved during a Supreme Working Council (MKT) meeting chaired by UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced that the MKT has agreed to accept all official applications without any conditions. This broad acceptance includes prominent personalities and thousands of former members nationwide. To streamline the process and expedite the reintegration of these individuals, the MKT has delegated its authority to the Rumah Bangsa Committee, which is headed by UMNO Vice President Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin. This delegation aims to simplify the rejoining process, ensuring that former members do not have to wait for future MKT meetings for their applications to be approved. The party is embracing a spirit of inclusivity, extending a warm welcome to all, including new members who can register through online platforms. The comprehensive campaign for this renewed outreach is set to commence on Monday. In conjunction with this initiative, the MKT has also amended the UMNO Membership Regulations to facilitate online registration for new members. This move is particularly aimed at attracting young people, a demographic UMNO is keen to engage. Dr. Asyraf Wajdi highlighted the substantial interest shown by the youth in recent weeks, with the Youth Wing receiving approximately 1,300 applications and the Puteri Wing garnering over 1,500 applications. These efforts are presented as a crucial part of UMNO's strategy to fortify its ranks and ensure the party remains relevant and inclusive in the evolving political landscape. The party views these steps as vital in restoring its strength and consolidating unity in preparation for future political challenges





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UMNO Rumah Bangsa Former Members Online Registration Political Strategy

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