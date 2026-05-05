Umno to Meet Pakatan Harapan Over Negri Sembilan Political Issues

Umno will hold talks with Pakatan Harapan to resolve tensions in Negri Sembilan, while also addressing safety concerns at Mara institutions following a tragic stabbing incident and reporting on corruption charges and university intakes.

Kuala Lumpur – The United Malays National Organisation ( Umno ) is preparing for a crucial meeting with the leadership of Pakatan Harapan to address growing concerns and tensions surrounding the political landscape in Negri Sembilan .

This move comes after a resolution passed by Umno’s political bureau, emphasizing the need for direct engagement and resolution of policy discrepancies and party position disagreements. Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Umno’s secretary-general, confirmed the impending meeting, highlighting the party’s commitment to maintaining stability within the unity government. He revealed that he is currently awaiting a formal explanation from Negri Sembilan Umno leaders regarding recent statements suggesting a willingness to assume the role of the opposition within the state assembly.

Dr Asyraf underscored that any such decision must align with the established framework governing the unity government, particularly in managing disputes and preventing misunderstandings. The central focus of the discussion will be a thorough examination of the policies of both Umno and Pakatan Harapan, aiming to identify areas of conflict and forge a path towards consensus.

He firmly stated that disagreements should be resolved through the pre-defined mechanisms established under the unity government, specifically referencing the leadership consultative council as a key platform for dialogue and compromise. This council, he explained, provides a structured environment for addressing concerns and finding mutually acceptable solutions. The upcoming meeting is not solely focused on the potential appointment of a new Mentri Besar, although that may be a component of the discussion.

Dr Asyraf emphasized that the issues in Negri Sembilan extend beyond individual appointments, encompassing broader concerns related to institutional integrity, the sovereignty of the royal institution, and the preservation of established customs. He stressed the importance of a comprehensive understanding and respect for these fundamental principles.

Beyond the political deliberations in Negri Sembilan, Dr Asyraf, who also chairs Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), has issued a directive to Kolej Poly-Tech Mara Sdn Bhd to undertake a comprehensive review of safety protocols and student welfare measures across all its institutions. This action is a direct response to the tragic and violent incident involving Nurfisya Zulkifly, a 19-year-old student from Kuala Kangsar, Perak, who was discovered severely injured after being brutally stabbed 61 times on April 30th.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 12:30 am, has deeply affected the entire community. Dr Asyraf expressed his profound sorrow over the incident, describing it as heartbreaking for everyone involved. The review aims to identify and address any existing shortcomings or weaknesses within the institution’s security infrastructure and student support systems, with the ultimate goal of preventing similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

He emphasized the need for a thorough and meticulous assessment to ensure the safety and well-being of all students. The directive underscores Mara’s commitment to providing a secure and nurturing learning environment for its students. This incident has prompted a wider conversation about safety measures within educational institutions and the need for proactive steps to protect students from violence. The review is expected to result in concrete recommendations for improving security protocols and enhancing student welfare services.

In separate news, an assistant director from the Agriculture Department has been formally charged with eleven counts of receiving a total of RM56,200 in alleged illicit payments. The charges were filed in court, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation into potential corruption within the department. Details regarding the specific nature of the payments and the circumstances surrounding the charges have not been fully disclosed, but the case is expected to proceed through the legal system.

This development highlights the government’s continued efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability within public institutions. The charges against the assistant director serve as a reminder of the importance of transparency and ethical conduct in public service.

Furthermore, it was announced that the May and June intakes for TAR UMT (Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology) are currently underway, providing opportunities for prospective students to pursue higher education at the institution. This announcement signals the university’s commitment to expanding access to quality education and supporting the academic aspirations of students. The ongoing intakes are expected to attract a diverse range of applicants, contributing to the vibrant and dynamic learning environment at TAR UMT.

The university continues to play a vital role in shaping the future workforce and fostering innovation in Malaysia





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Umno Pakatan Harapan Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Mara Safety Corruption TAR UMT Politics Unity Government

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