Umno Streamlines Re-entry Process Amidst Surge in Former Member Applications

Umno is experiencing a significant influx of former members seeking to rejoin the party, prompting a simplification of the re-entry process. The party has also modernized its membership application system to attract younger demographics.

Umno has significantly overhauled its membership application process to accommodate a substantial surge of interest from former members wishing to return to the party.

Party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that over 6,200 individuals have already submitted applications to rejoin, a development he views as a considerable boost to Umno's standing.

This revitalized interest comes alongside the party's explicit approval for the unconditional return of prominent former figures, including ex-Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, former vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, and ex-foreign minister Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted that the streamlined re-entry procedures now require applicants to merely submit a letter of intent, facilitating rapid approval.

He further elaborated that the supreme council has empowered the Rumah Bangsa committee, led by Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, to grant immediate approvals, eliminating the previous necessity of referrals through various party committees. This decision was revealed during the launch of the RisSMart Grocer in Kwasa Damansara.

In parallel efforts to engage a younger demographic, Umno has introduced a completely online application system, replacing a process previously characterized as convoluted and multi-tiered.

The former system mandated applicants to navigate through multiple levels, from the branch to the division, state, and ultimately headquarters.

Acknowledging the disinterest this generated among younger individuals, the new digital platform allows for direct online applications to headquarters, with the swift issuance of a digital membership card.

This modernization effort aims to be a significant game-changer in broadening the party's appeal.

Ahmad Zahid also disclosed that numerous former Umno members, many of whom are currently affiliated with other political parties, including Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), have informally approached him expressing their desire to return to Umno.

This indicates a broader trend of disillusioned members seeking to reintegrate with the party.

The simplification of the re-entry process and the modernization of the overall membership application system are strategic moves by Umno to strengthen its base and attract a diverse range of members, particularly focusing on the youth demographic which has historically been a challenging segment to engage effectively.

The party is clearly keen to leverage this renewed interest and present itself as an accessible and forward-thinking political entity.

The emphasis on immediate online approvals and digital membership cards underscores a commitment to efficiency and responsiveness, addressing common criticisms of bureaucratic processes within political organizations.

This initiative signifies Umno’s strategic recalibration to adapt to the contemporary political landscape and enhance its appeal to a wider electorate.

The party’s proactive approach in streamlining its internal processes is a clear indication of its ambition to regain political prominence and influence within the Malaysian political arena.

The positive response from former members and the development of new engagement strategies signal a potential resurgence for Umno, as it seeks to consolidate its support base and attract new adherents





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