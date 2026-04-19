Umno Sees Surge in Political Aspirants, Streamlines Membership Process

Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced a significant influx of political leaders, including opposition figures, seeking to join the party. He highlighted a streamlined membership application process designed to attract younger members and a surge in interest from 6,252 individuals, both former and new applicants. The party is actively simplifying its recruitment to welcome a wider range of political figures.

Umno is experiencing a notable surge in interest from political figures across the spectrum, including prominent individuals from opposition parties , according to party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi . He revealed that numerous meetings have taken place with aspiring members, emphasizing that while their identities remain confidential for now, Umno extends a welcoming hand to all without imposing conditions.

This influx of interest was disclosed during a press conference following the official opening of the RisSmart Grocer supermarket on Sunday, April 19. Dr. Ahmad Zahid shared that a substantial 6,252 individuals have expressed their desire to join or rejoin the party, a figure he finds highly encouraging, encompassing both former members and entirely new applicants. He anticipates that the trend will continue, with more political personalities expected to align with Umno. The party's leadership has taken proactive steps to facilitate this expansion, including simplifying the application process. Previously, the conventional method involved navigating multiple administrative levels, from local branches to state and national headquarters, a system that proved cumbersome and less appealing, particularly to younger demographics. Recognizing this, Umno has embraced a transformative approach. The current simplified procedure requires only a written statement of intent from applicants, followed by expedited approval. Furthermore, a dedicated Rumah Bangsa committee, under the chairmanship of Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, has been empowered by the party's supreme council to grant immediate approval for applications, eliminating the need for prolonged referrals. For prospective new members, an online application system has been introduced, promising near-instant issuance of digital membership cards. This modernized approach represents a significant departure from Umno's traditional recruitment methods, aiming to be more accessible and responsive to the preferences of modern applicants. The online system allows individuals to apply directly to the party headquarters, a move that has been instrumental in generating a positive response and fostering a more dynamic engagement with potential members. This strategic shift is expected to significantly broaden the party's base and enhance its appeal to a diverse range of individuals seeking to contribute to its political agenda. The party's commitment to streamlining its internal processes underscores its ambition to remain relevant and attract new talent in the evolving political landscape. The initiative is designed to be inclusive and efficient, ensuring that the onboarding of new members is a smooth and encouraging experience. This modernization of the membership drive is seen as a critical step in Umno's ongoing efforts to adapt and strengthen its political standing. The emphasis on digital accessibility and reduced bureaucratic hurdles signals a clear intention to engage with a wider audience and to foster a more inclusive and dynamic party structure. The positive initial feedback suggests that these reforms are resonating well with those looking to join the political fold





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Umno Political Leaders Opposition Parties Membership Recruitment Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zahid Hamidi: Election readiness primary goal for Melaka Umno meet tonightMELAKA, April 17 — Planning and preparations for the upcoming General Election (GE) and State Elections will be the primary focus of the Umno Melaka meeting scheduled for...

Read more »

Umno Reaffirms Unity: Key Figures Return, Membership Reforms and Economic Aid PledgedUmno has approved the unconditional return of prominent former leaders Khairy Jamaluddin, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein, and Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar. The party also announced reforms for online membership registration and urged Umno-led states to increase targeted aid for communities affected by rising living costs. Preparations are underway for the party's 80th-anniversary celebrations.

Read more »

UMNO Welcomes Back Former Leaders and Members Under 'Rumah Bangsa' InitiativeUMNO has opened its doors to thousands of former leaders and members, including prominent figures like Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Khairy Jamaluddin, through its new 'Rumah Bangsa' initiative. The party also aims to attract young members with online registration, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its ranks and ensure future relevance.

Read more »

Umno Reintegrates Key Figures, Welcomes Thousands of Former MembersFormer Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and ex-vice president Hishammuddin Hussein have been readmitted into the party, alongside a significant influx of 6,252 former members. This move, part of the Rumah Bangsa initiative, signals Umno's effort to unify and expand its base.

Read more »

Umno Welcomes Back Hishammuddin Hussein, Khairy Jamaluddin, and Thousands of Former MembersUmno has approved the return of prominent figures like former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and former youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, along with over 6,000 former members, under the Gagasan Rumah Bangsa initiative. The party also amended membership rules to allow online registration for new members, particularly youth.

Read more »

UMNO Sees Over 6,000 Former Members Return Amidst Unity DriveUMNO has welcomed over 6,000 former members back into the party as part of its "Rumah Bangsa" initiative aimed at strengthening Malay unity. The open-door policy, championed by UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, allows former members who were suspended, expelled, or left the party to rejoin. This development is seen as a positive indicator of Malay confidence in UMNO's efforts to consolidate Malay strength under one banner.

Read more »