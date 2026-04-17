Umno Reintegrates Key Figures, Welcomes Thousands of Former Members

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and ex-vice president Hishammuddin Hussein have been readmitted into the party, alongside a significant influx of 6,252 former members. This move, part of the Rumah Bangsa initiative, signals Umno's effort to unify and expand its base.

Umno has announced a significant political development, confirming the return of prominent figures Khairy Jamaluddin and Hishammuddin Hussein to its ranks. Khairy Jamaluddin , formerly the chief of Umno Youth, and Hishammuddin Hussein , an ex-vice president, had faced disciplinary actions that led to their temporary or permanent departures from the party. This reintegration is a key component of Umno ’s broader strategy to foster unity and broaden its membership base.

The decision was officially communicated by Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who stated that the party's Supreme Council had endorsed these readmissions under the recently launched Rumah Bangsa initiative. This initiative, championed by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, aims to extend an open invitation to former members, emphasizing a commitment to setting aside past disagreements and focusing on collective growth.

The scope of this homecoming extends beyond these high-profile individuals, encompassing a substantial number of 6,252 former members from various hierarchical levels who have also been accepted back into the party fold. Among those welcomed back is former federal minister Syed Hamid Albar, who had previously left Umno to join Bersatu in 2018.

The return of Khairy Jamaluddin, who was expelled in January 2023 following disciplinary proceedings connected to the 15th general election, marks a significant reversal of a previous decision. Similarly, Hishammuddin Hussein, the Member of Parliament for Sembrong, had his six-year suspension, imposed in 2023 for alleged breaches of party discipline, lifted.

The Rumah Bangsa initiative, introduced earlier this year, underscores the party's proactive stance in welcoming back estranged members, with President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi explicitly stating that the party’s doors are open unconditionally. Khairy Jamaluddin had formally submitted his appeal against his expulsion on March 16, paving the way for this reconsideration.

The Supreme Council meeting also provided a platform to detail plans for Umno’s upcoming 80th anniversary celebrations, scheduled to take place from May 1st to May 5th. These celebrations are set to be multifaceted, including a convention, a Bumiputera education congress, an entrepreneurship and education carnival, and a special fellowship session designed to welcome new members.

Further organizational decisions were confirmed, with Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announcing the approval of hybrid branch-level meetings for Umno’s Wanita (Women’s wing), Youth wing, and Puteri wing (Young Women’s wing). Beyond internal party matters, the meeting also addressed pertinent socioeconomic issues.

The party has formally urged the state governments led by Umno – specifically Johor, Melaka, Perak, and Pahang – to enhance their assistance programs for citizens grappling with the escalating cost of living. This surge in expenses is attributed to factors such as increased fuel prices and the broader global inflation exacerbated by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

The reintegration of Khairy Jamaluddin and Hishammuddin Hussein signals a strategic move by Umno to consolidate its political strength and re-engage with a broad spectrum of its former membership. The Rumah Bangsa initiative is designed to foster a sense of inclusivity and renewal, aiming to harness the experience and influence of these returning members to bolster the party's future endeavors.

The party's forward-looking approach is evident not only in its membership strategy but also in its comprehensive planning for its 80th anniversary, which aims to engage various stakeholders and address critical national concerns. The inclusion of socioeconomic issues, particularly the call for enhanced state-level aid in response to inflation and rising costs, demonstrates Umno's commitment to addressing the immediate challenges faced by the populace. This dual focus on internal cohesion and external responsiveness positions Umno to navigate the complex political and economic landscape





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Umno Khairy Jamaluddin Hishammuddin Hussein Party Reintegration Rumah Bangsa

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