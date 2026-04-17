Umno Reaffirms Unity: Key Figures Return, Membership Reforms and Economic Aid Pledged

Umno has approved the unconditional return of prominent former leaders Khairy Jamaluddin, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein, and Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar. The party also announced reforms for online membership registration and urged Umno-led states to increase targeted aid for communities affected by rising living costs. Preparations are underway for the party's 80th-anniversary celebrations.

Umno has officially welcomed back three prominent figures to its ranks: former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin , ex-vice president Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein , and Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar . The confirmation of their unconditional return to the party was announced by Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki through a Facebook post on Friday evening.

This decision follows a leadership meeting of the party convened in Melaka, signaling a significant move towards reunification and the consolidation of its membership base. Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein had previously voiced his willingness to rejoin Umno, contingent upon the lifting of his suspension, and had reportedly submitted a formal application to the party president. His re-entry signifies a potential shift in party dynamics and a desire to harness his experience. Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar's journey back to Umno is also noteworthy. He had departed the party to join Bersatu in 2018, citing a loss of faith in Umno's direction at the time. However, recent indications have shown his expressed intentions to return, a sentiment that appears to have been reciprocated by the party leadership. The party president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, had earlier extended an open invitation to former members who wished to return, underscoring a broader strategy of inclusivity and reconciliation. This emphasis on bringing back seasoned politicians aligns with Umno's efforts to strengthen its appeal and electoral prospects. Beyond the reintegration of former members, the Umno leadership meeting also addressed crucial party reforms and national issues. A significant amendment to party membership rules was approved, introducing online registration. This initiative is designed to streamline the recruitment process and make it more accessible, particularly for younger demographics, reflecting a forward-looking approach to party growth. In parallel, the party acknowledged the pressing economic challenges faced by the nation. With rising living costs exacerbated by global factors such as fuel price hikes and inflation linked to the Iran conflict, Umno urged its constituent states to intensify targeted assistance programs for communities grappling with these economic pressures. This demonstrates a commitment to addressing the immediate concerns of the populace. Furthermore, Umno outlined its plans for its upcoming 80th anniversary celebrations. Scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur from May 1 to 5, the festivities will encompass a series of key events, including conventions, education congresses, and entrepreneurship expos. These celebrations are intended to commemorate the party's history while also highlighting its future vision and engagement with various societal sectors. The party's proactive approach to membership, economic challenges, and celebratory events points to a dynamic phase of renewal and strategic repositioning within the Malaysian political landscape. The inclusion of a separate, unrelated headline at the end of the original text concerning two Jupem officers being charged is not part of Umno's internal affairs or its approved announcements and has been excluded from this rewritten news report. The focus here is solely on Umno's party matters and their public statements





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Umno Khairy Jamaluddin Hishamuddin Hussein Syed Hamid Albar Membership

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