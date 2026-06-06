UMNO Presses MIPP to Exit Perikatan Nasional and Join Barisan Nasional Ahead of Johor Election

UMNO has reportedly urged the Malaysian Indian People's Party to leave the PN coalition and re‑join BN, offering seat allocations and other incentives as the party's rising support among younger Indian voters becomes a strategic asset ahead of the Johor state election.

In a move that could reshape the political landscape ahead of the Johor state election, the United Malays National Organisation (Um‑Um) has reportedly urged the Malaysian Indian People's Party ( MIPP ) to abandon its current affiliation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) and re‑join the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

According to a well‑placed source, the suggestion emerged during a high‑level meeting held earlier this week between UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his MIPP counterpart, P. Punithan, with senior UMNO leaders also in attendance. The source disclosed that UMNO actively courted MIPP, extending an invitation to become part of BN and discussing a range of incentives, including the allocation of parliamentary and state seats.

The talks are said to have covered strategic considerations such as how MIPP could enhance BN's appeal among Indian‑origin voters, especially the younger demographic that has increasingly gravitated toward the party in recent months. The source emphasized that MIPP's growing popularity among younger Indian constituents is a central factor behind UMNO's overture.

Observers note that MIPP's rise has been linked to its focused outreach on community issues, a perception of being free from the ethnic politics that dominate larger coalitions, and a fresh, youthful image that resonates with first‑time voters. UMNO officials appear keen to harness this momentum, believing that integrating MIPP into BN would not only bolster the coalition's multi‑ethnic credentials but also diminish PN's foothold in the Indian vote bank ahead of the crucial Johor polls.

A senior leader from the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu) confirmed that the meeting between UMNO and MIPP indeed took place, adding further credibility to the reports. When approached for comment, Punithan offered a concise response, stating that MIPP would address any developments at the appropriate time. Insiders close to the MIPP chief indicated that he has called for an emergency central committee meeting within the next week to deliberate on the proposal and its implications.

MIPP originally entered the PN coalition in April 2024, after its application in late 2023 was approved by a PN supreme council meeting chaired by former PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and overseen by PN secretary‑general Hamzah Zainudin. The party's admission marked the first time an Indian‑based political group became a component of PN, a move justified by MIPP's argument that the coalition lacked direct representation of the Indian community.

Should MIPP decide to leave PN for BN, it would not only alter the balance of power in Johor but could also trigger a realignment of Indian‑focused political forces across Malaysia, influencing future coalition negotiations and election strategies





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UMNO MIPP Barisan Nasional Perikatan Nasional Johor Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAS President Confirms Meeting with UMNO Leadership Amid Calls for Muafakat Nasional 2.0PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang confirmed a meeting between party leaders and UMNO counterparts, fueling speculation about the revival of the Malay political pact Muafakat Nasional. The meeting took place during UMNO's Political Bureau session in Kuala Lumpur. Deputy PAS President Tuan Ibrahim had earlier called for renewed Malay-Muslim unity ahead of possible state elections.

Read more »

Bersama snubs Amanah’s offer to negotiate seats for Johor pollsParty president Syukri Razab says the party's priority is to offer voters a broader range of choices after the formation of various alliances since the 2022 general election.

Read more »

Zahid Dismisses Suggestions of Reviving Muafakat Nasional 2.0Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi dismissed suggestions of reviving Muafakat Nasional 2.0, saying there have been no discussions on the matter between Umno and PAS.

Read more »

Johor PN Leader Rejects Muafakat Nasional 2.0 Seat‑Sharing Plan Amid Election CountdownPerikatan Nasional's Johor chairman Sahruddin Jamal dismisses Annuar Musa's MN‑2.0 proposal, reaffirming PN's intention to contest all 56 state seats and warning of potential discord among Malay‑based parties before the 16th general election.

Read more »