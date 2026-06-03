Umno Postpones Delegates' Meetings to Focus on Johor State Election Preparations

Umno has postponed its delegates' meetings to focus fully on preparations for the upcoming Johor state election. The party's secretary-general, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said the decision was made to ensure members at all levels can assist in election preparations. The Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates' meetings will be held simultaneously nationwide from July 17 to 19, while the division delegates' meetings will be held from July 24 to 26.

Kuala Lumpur: Umno has postponed its delegates' meetings to focus fully on preparations for the upcoming Johor state election. Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the decision, agreed upon by the party's supreme council, aims to ensure members at all levels can assist in election preparations.

This is to ensure the Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates' meetings can be held simultaneously nationwide from July 17 to 19, in accordance with the Umno constitution. The division delegates' meetings will be held the following week, from July 24 to 26.

On Monday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the dissolution of the state assembly after receiving the consent of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, paving the way for the state election to be held within 60 days. In the 2022 Johor election, Umno-Barisan Nasional won 40 of the 56 seats contested, followed by Pakatan Harapan with 12 seats, Perikatan Nasional (three) and Muda (one).

The postponement of Umno's delegates' meetings comes as the party looks to consolidate its position in the upcoming election. With the Johor state election now set to take place within the next two months, Umno will need to work quickly to ensure its members are well-prepared for the contest. The party's decision to postpone its delegates' meetings is seen as a strategic move to allow its members to focus on election preparations without any distractions.

The Johor state election is expected to be a closely contested affair, with several parties vying for power. Umno will need to work hard to retain its seats and maintain its position as the dominant party in the state. The party's chances of success will depend on its ability to mobilize its members and supporters, as well as its ability to appeal to voters in key constituencies.

With the election now set to take place within the next two months, Umno will need to move quickly to ensure its members are well-prepared for the contest. The party's decision to postpone its delegates' meetings is seen as a key move in its election strategy, and it remains to be seen whether it will pay off in the end





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Umno Johor State Election Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki Wanita Youth Puteri

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