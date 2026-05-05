UMNO-PH Agree to Maintain Unity Government Cooperation in Negeri Sembilan

The UMNO-Pakatan Harapan Leadership Consultative Council has agreed to continue their cooperation within the Unity Government in Negeri Sembilan, prioritizing the state's stability and the welfare of its citizens. The decision follows a meeting between the political bureaus of both parties.

PETALING JAYA: The UMNO - Pakatan Harapan (PH) Leadership Consultative Council has reached a consensus to maintain the cooperation of the Unity Government in Negeri Sembilan for the stability of the state and the well-being of its people.

This decision was the result of a meeting between the UMNO Political Bureau and PH held at the Sri Perdana Complex today. A joint statement from UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and PH Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council had reached an agreement and several resolutions.

They explained that this included the UMNO-PH Leadership Consultative Council respecting the positions that had been decided by both respective Political Bureaus regarding issues in Negeri Sembilan. The statement affirmed that the UMNO-Pakatan Harapan Leadership Consultative Council has reached a consensus to maintain the cooperation of the Unity Government in Negeri Sembilan for the stability of the state and the welfare of the people.

Furthermore, it was agreed that any decision by the Negeri Sembilan State Government that could trigger any form of sensitivity and open up space for disputes must be immediately referred to the UMNO-Pakatan Harapan Leadership Consultative Council. This mechanism is designed to proactively address potential conflicts and ensure that decisions are made with consideration for all stakeholders and the overall harmony of the state.

The emphasis on consultation highlights the commitment of both parties to a collaborative approach in governing Negeri Sembilan. The meeting underscores the importance of maintaining a strong working relationship between UMNO and PH, particularly in states where they share power. This collaborative spirit is seen as crucial for delivering on the promises made to the electorate and ensuring effective governance.

The continued cooperation is expected to provide a stable political environment, allowing the state government to focus on implementing policies and initiatives that benefit the people of Negeri Sembilan. The agreement also signals a broader commitment to the principles of the Unity Government at the national level, demonstrating a willingness to work together for the greater good of the country.

The proactive approach to addressing potential sensitivities is particularly noteworthy, as it reflects a recognition of the diverse perspectives within the state and a desire to avoid unnecessary conflict. This commitment to inclusivity and dialogue is essential for building a cohesive and harmonious society. The joint statement serves as a clear message of unity and stability, reassuring the public that the government in Negeri Sembilan is committed to serving their interests.

The leadership of both UMNO and PH has emphasized the importance of prioritizing the needs of the people and working together to create a better future for all. The successful outcome of the meeting is a testament to the effectiveness of the consultative process and the willingness of both parties to compromise and find common ground. This collaborative approach is expected to serve as a model for other states where UMNO and PH are working together in a Unity Government.

The focus on stability and well-being underscores the shared commitment of both parties to good governance and responsible leadership. The decision to maintain the Unity Government in Negeri Sembilan is a positive development that will contribute to the overall progress and prosperity of the state. It demonstrates a commitment to putting aside political differences and working together for the benefit of the people.

The continued cooperation between UMNO and PH is essential for ensuring that Negeri Sembilan remains a stable and prosperous state. The emphasis on consultation and inclusivity will help to build trust and understanding between different communities, fostering a more harmonious and cohesive society. The leadership of both parties has shown a willingness to prioritize the needs of the people and work together to create a better future for all.

This commitment to collaboration is a positive sign for the future of Negeri Sembilan and the country as a whole. The agreement reached today is a significant step towards strengthening the Unity Government and delivering on its promises to the electorate. It demonstrates a commitment to good governance, responsible leadership, and the well-being of the people. The proactive approach to addressing potential sensitivities is particularly commendable, as it reflects a recognition of the importance of inclusivity and dialogue.

This commitment to building a cohesive and harmonious society is essential for ensuring the long-term stability and prosperity of Negeri Sembilan. The joint statement serves as a clear message of unity and stability, reassuring the public that the government is committed to serving their interests. The leadership of both UMNO and PH has emphasized the importance of prioritizing the needs of the people and working together to create a better future for all





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UMNO Pakatan Harapan Negeri Sembilan Unity Government Political Cooperation Stability Leadership Consultative Council Anwar Ibrahim Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

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