UMNO Kangar Urges State Government to Prioritize Economic Development

UMNO Kangar Division calls on the state government to focus on core economic projects and prepare for the upcoming General Election (GE16). The emphasis is on continuing crucial infrastructure projects and strengthening the party's voter base.

KANGAR : The state government should focus on the fundamentals of economic development by continuing the projects initiated by the previous government. Datuk Dr. Fathul Bari Mat Jahya, the head of UMNO Kangar Division, stated that the current state government appears to prioritize festive programs over economic development .

He emphasized that the state government should prioritize projects such as the Inland Port Project (PIP), the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA), and Sanglang Port, which are crucial for Perlis's economy. These projects are the backbone of the economy, and they should be the main focus. While festive programs are not inherently bad, they are merely an added value. The emphasis should be on the progress of projects that form the core of the economy. Fathul Bari also expressed the need to see what new investments the current government has brought to the state. He made these remarks after the Simultaneous Opening Ceremony of the Annual Branch Conferences (Four Levels) of UMNO Kangar Division at the Putra Regency Hotel in Kangar today. \Fathul Bari also mentioned that the branch meetings focused on strengthening the machinery and increasing the number of voters in preparation for the 16th General Election (GE16). He explained that each Polling District Centre (PDM) will play a role in increasing the party's voter base going forward. This is an early preparation for UMNO Kangar Division in facing GE16. According to data from the Election Commission (SPR) last December, there were 36,000 voters in Kangar Division. The estimation is that 75 percent of those voters will come out to vote, and the target is to secure at least 51 percent of the votes. Furthermore, Fathul Bari stated that UMNO needs to prepare early for GE16. The party has experienced the sweetness of victory and the bitterness of defeat, and they don't want to fall into the same trap again. However, this does not deny the possibility of winning again, considering the weaknesses in the current state government's administration. He emphasized the importance of learning from past experiences and adapting strategies to overcome existing challenges. The focus on economic development, especially through the continuation of critical projects, is deemed vital for long-term prosperity. Simultaneously, the mobilization of the party machinery and strategies for attracting new voters are crucial for success in the upcoming election.\The emphasis on economic projects such as the Inland Port Project (PIP), the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA), and Sanglang Port signifies the importance of infrastructure development and industrial growth in Perlis. These projects are designed to boost economic activity, create job opportunities, and improve the state's overall financial well-being. Fathul Bari’s comments reflect a desire for a more balanced approach that combines economic priorities with community activities. He believes that the existing government needs to clearly outline its investment strategies and the potential impact of those strategies on the state's economy. The call for UMNO to prepare for GE16 underscores the dynamic nature of politics and the need for continuous engagement with voters. The goal to capture at least 51% of the vote suggests that UMNO is targeting a significant increase in its voter support base. The strategies to achieve this include enhancing the efficiency of the polling district centers and actively focusing on getting more people registered to vote. Finally, the emphasis on past experiences showcases the necessity of learning from both successes and failures to improve future performance. By acknowledging past weaknesses and identifying necessary adjustments, UMNO Kangar Division aims to build a more effective and competitive political strategy





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