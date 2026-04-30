Umno Backs BN Assemblymen’s No-Confidence Vote Against Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Calls for Unity Government Dialogue

Umno has expressed support for Barisan Nasional assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan who withdrew confidence in Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, citing concerns over the sidelining of the state’s adat institutions. The party’s secretary-general, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, emphasized the need for stability and called for an urgent meeting with Pakatan Harapan to address policy differences. The move underscores Umno’s commitment to upholding the Malay Rulers institution while preserving the unity government.

In a significant political development, Umno has reaffirmed its support for Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan who have withdrawn their confidence in Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The party’s secretary-general, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, issued a statement on Facebook outlining Umno’s stance on the matter, emphasizing the need for stability within the state’s unity government. The decision follows a series of controversies surrounding the state’s royal institution and traditional practices, which have led to misunderstandings among coalition partners.

Asyraf noted that the party’s political bureau had thoroughly discussed the situation, recognizing the importance of upholding the Malay Rulers institution as a cornerstone of national sovereignty, as stipulated in Umno’s constitution. The Negeri Sembilan Umno leadership provided a detailed briefing on the BN assemblymen’s actions, citing concerns over perceived sidelining of the state’s adat institutions and constitutional framework.

While Umno respects the BN assemblymen’s decision to withdraw confidence in the menteri besar, it remains committed to supporting the unity government to ensure the well-being of the people. Asyraf also announced that Umno is seeking an urgent meeting with Pakatan Harapan’s political bureau to address differences in party principles, in accordance with Clause 5(c) of the unity government’s memorandum of understanding.

This clause mandates that policy disputes be resolved through a consultative council, underscoring the importance of dialogue in maintaining political harmony. The situation in Negeri Sembilan has drawn widespread attention, with observers noting the delicate balance between respecting traditional institutions and ensuring effective governance. Umno’s stance reflects its dual commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering political stability, even as it navigates complex internal and external pressures.

The party’s call for dialogue with Pakatan Harapan highlights its proactive approach to resolving conflicts within the unity government, aiming to prevent further escalation of tensions. Meanwhile, the public remains watchful as the political landscape in Negeri Sembilan continues to evolve, with implications for the broader national unity government





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Umno Barisan Nasional Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Unity Government

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