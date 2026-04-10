UMNO Aims to Regain Control of Perlis in GE16 with New Strategies

UMNO is preparing to win back Perlis in the upcoming General Election (GE16) by refining its strategies and focusing on the needs of voters, especially the youth. The party acknowledges the need to connect with the grassroots and will prioritize programs that benefit the people, with a focus on the B40 group and young voters.

UMNO is capable of regaining control of Perlis in the 16th General Election ( GE16 ) by improving the party's strategies and focusing on the desires of voters, especially the youth. This was stated by Firdaus Abd Razak, a committee member of UMNO Kangar Division. He emphasized the need for the party to be more aware of the people's needs if it wants to gain support from the grassroots level.

According to data and current momentum, it is not impossible for UMNO to recapture Perlis and take over the state government's administration. Firdaus said that UMNO is working hard at all levels, particularly with new ideas to attract voter support, rather than just rhetoric. He was speaking after the Simultaneous Opening Ceremony of the Annual Branch Conferences (Four Levels) of UMNO Kangar Division at the Putra Regency Hotel. In the 15th General Election (GE15), UMNO or Barisan Nasional (BN) faced a major defeat in Perlis, failing to win any parliamentary or state assembly seats. This resulted in Perikatan Nasional (PN) taking over the state government after more than 60 years of BN's rule. Firdaus mentioned that the party has shown changes at the grassroots level and in its machinery, with different working methods being displayed compared to previous years. He also highlighted that UMNO will bring new strategies for the upcoming election, such as getting closer to voters, understanding their problems, addressing grassroots demands, and organizing 'low cost, high impact' programs. Furthermore, UMNO no longer wants to implement programs that do not benefit the people. The party will focus on the B40 group (the bottom 40% of income earners) and the youth. He stated that UMNO will avoid self-serving programs that do not provide benefits and will focus more on the needs of the grassroots, particularly the youth. The party is determined to revitalize its strategies and messaging to resonate with the modern electorate and rebuild its presence in the state. The emphasis on youth engagement reflects a broader trend in Malaysian politics, where younger voters are playing an increasingly crucial role in determining election outcomes. The focus on the B40 group also suggests an awareness of economic challenges and a commitment to addressing the concerns of those most affected. UMNO is aiming to adapt its approach to effectively compete in the next election and reclaim its historical position. The party is currently focusing its efforts on several key areas, including strengthening its internal organization, developing compelling policy proposals, and enhancing its communication strategies to reach a wider audience. The initiatives aim to provide voters with a clear understanding of UMNO’s vision for the future of Perlis and to address the underlying reasons behind the party’s previous electoral setbacks. The leadership hopes these changes will make a significant impact on voters and win back their trust in the upcoming elections. The party aims to re-engage with local communities through various methods, aiming to better understand and fulfill their concerns. This includes local town halls, open forums, community assistance projects and more. UMNO leadership is focused on gaining feedback and insights from voters, aiming to formulate policies that directly respond to their needs. These policies can range from economic development to social welfare, infrastructure development to education reform. All of these aim to reestablish the party's presence in the state





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