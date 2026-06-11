UL Teases Next-Generation 3DMark Path Tracing Benchmark to Push Modern GPUs

UL has unveiled a teaser for its upcoming next-gen path tracing benchmark, designed to test the absolute limits of modern GPUs at 4K resolution with AI upscaling support.

UL, the renowned developer behind the industry-standard graphics benchmarking software known as 3DMark, has officially ignited excitement within the tech community by releasing the first teaser trailer for its next-generation path tracing benchmark.

This revelation comes as a significant milestone for hardware enthusiasts and professional reviewers alike. Interestingly, the benchmark had already been making quiet appearances on the exhibition floors at Computex 2026, where attendees caught glimpses of its capabilities before the company officially acknowledged its existence via a teaser video. This promotional clip was subsequently obtained and shared by the German technology portal ComputerBase, sparking widespread discussion across forums and social media.

One notable detail revealed in the early announcements is the partnership with Thermal Grizzly, who has stepped in as one of the first official sponsors for this ambitious new testing suite. This collaboration suggests that the benchmark will be extremely demanding, likely pushing hardware to thermal limits that necessitate high-end cooling solutions. The upcoming test arrives at a critical juncture in the evolution of real-time rendering.

While UL previously introduced Solar Bay Extreme, which was an updated iteration of the original Solar Bay test from 2023, the industry has been craving a new baseline that reflects the current state of high-end graphics. Although the new benchmark currently remains unnamed, it is strategically designed to bridge the gap between current graphical fidelity and the future of photorealistic rendering. The centerpiece of this new tool will be the implementation of fully path-traced lighting.

Unlike standard ray tracing, which often uses approximations to maintain performance, path tracing simulates the movement of light more accurately by tracing multiple paths, resulting in far more realistic shadows, reflections, and global illumination. Furthermore, UL is ensuring that the benchmark is compatible with the modern ecosystem of GPU enhancements. It will provide comprehensive support for AI-driven upscaling and frame generation technologies.

This means the test will be compatible with the three major titans of the GPU market: NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. By incorporating these features, UL aims to provide a holistic view of how a GPU performs not just in raw rasterization, but in its ability to leverage machine learning to enhance visual output. The ultimate objective of this new 3DMark iteration is to push current-generation graphics cards to their absolute bleeding edge, specifically targeting the 4K resolution standard.

UL has explicitly stated that a native 4K mode is currently under development, ensuring that the benchmark can isolate the raw power of the hardware without the assistance of upscaling if the user so chooses. While a precise release date has not yet been provided, the company has promised to unveil more granular details and technical specifications in the coming months. This push toward extreme 4K path tracing is essential as modern hardware continues to evolve, leaving older benchmarks obsolete.

The industry needs a new gold standard to determine which cards can truly handle the next wave of gaming titles that prioritize lighting accuracy over sheer polygon counts. To understand the weight of this new release, one must look back at the storied history of the 3DMark suite. The legacy began way back in 1998 with the launch of 3DMark99, setting the stage for decades of performance measurement.

In 2013, UL streamlined the brand by rebranding the suite simply as 3DMark. As technology shifted toward more complex lighting models, UL stayed ahead of the curve in 2019 by releasing Port Royal, which was the first major test specifically designed to benchmark GPUs capable of real-time ray tracing. More recently, in 2024, the company launched Steel Nomad, intended as the direct spiritual and technical successor to the legendary Time Spy.

This pattern of evolution shows that UL is committed to mirroring the rapid advancements in silicon architecture. The move into full path tracing is the natural next step, transitioning from the hybrid rendering of the ray tracing era into the fully simulated light environments of the future. As we wait for the official launch, the teaser serves as a reminder that the ceiling for graphical performance is constantly rising





LowyatNET / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

3Dmark Path Tracing GPU Benchmarking UL Graphics Performance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Climate change matters less to younger generation nowKUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional will contest all the seats in the upcoming Negri Sembilan state election, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Read more »

Petronas inks 20-year LNG supply deal with Japan power generation giantPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia and Japan are also deepening financial ties, including through a bilateral swap arrangement and efforts to promote ringgit-yen transactions.

Read more »

Travis Scott Teases Nike T90 and Oakley Collaborations at Champions League FinalTravis Scott uses the Champions League Final and a World Cup ad to preview upcoming collections with Nike (T90 retro pitch gear) and Oakley (futuristic shades). He is Oakley's first Chief Visionary, co-creating original silhouettes.

Read more »

Honda Malaysia Debuts the Sixth-Generation Prelude Hybrid at KLIMS 2026Honda Malaysia officially launches the sixth-generation Prelude coupe at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show, featuring an i-MMD hybrid powertrain and advanced driving dynamics.

Read more »