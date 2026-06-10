UK Watchdog Finds Majority of Tested Online Phone Chargers are Unsafe and Illegal

Which? tests 15 USB chargers from major online marketplaces, discovering 9 pose electric shock risks, 8 also risk fire/explosion, and all lack required legal markings. Counterfeit Apple charger found with modelling clay inside.

A consumer protection organisation named Which conducted an investigation into the safety of USB phone chargers sold on major online marketplaces. They purchased 15 chargers from seven platforms and subjected them to rigorous electrical safety testing .

The results were alarming: nine of the fifteen chargers were so poorly manufactured that they posed a direct risk of electric shock to users. Eight of those nine additionally presented fire and explosion hazards. All 15 chargers failed to comply with legal requirements, as they lacked mandatory information on packaging, the device itself, or in accompanying documentation. This omission alone should prevent their legal sale in the UK.

One particularly dangerous item, listed as an "Apple" USB-C 35W Power Adaptor on eBay and bearing the Apple logo, was a sophisticated counterfeit. During an electrical strength test, it produced arcing sounds-where current jumps between circuit components-within ten seconds, a phenomenon that can lead to fire, explosion, or electric shock. Upon opening the charger, investigators discovered a lump of modelling clay inside, presumably added to mimic the weight and solid feel of a genuine Apple product.

A customer review on the listing reported that the charger had overloaded and damaged both an iPad and a phone, rendering them unable to charge. Other problematic chargers included two unbranded models from eBay sellers, a USB-C charger from Amazon's low-cost platform Amazon Haul, a "2-1 Super Fast Charger" from a seller on B&Q Marketplace, and a "Dual Port 35W" charger from Debenhams Marketplace, which also used modelling clay for weighting.

Two chargers from AliExpress sellers exhibited multiple failures capable of causing explosion, fire, or shock. While chargers from Temu and Shein passed the safety tests, they were still missing required markings, including details of the UK importer. Sue Davies, head of consumer protection policy at Which, stated, "Badly designed electricals like these can have life-altering - even fatal - consequences.

Online marketplaces have known about the danger of knock-off chargers for the better part of a decade, but consumers continue to be placed at risk.

" Lesley Rudd, chief executive of the electrical safety charity Electrical Safety First, described counterfeiting as a "very intentional act" that maximises profit by cutting safety corners. She referenced her organisation's research, which found criminals using metal weights in fake Apple chargers to mimic authenticity, thereby introducing a serious shock risk.

Rudd called for a clear and legal duty of care to be placed on online marketplaces, backed by robust enforcement and meaningful penalties that reflect the daily risks faced by millions of UK shoppers. All retailers involved responded by stating they had removed the flagged listings, either proactively or following Which's findings, and affirmed that customer safety is a priority.

The investigation underscores the persistent threat of unsafe electrical goods on popular e-commerce platforms and the urgent need for stronger regulatory oversight





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