UK Unveils £1.1 Billion Plan to Boost Domestic AI Computing and Chip Industry

Britain announced a comprehensive £1.1 billion strategy to strengthen its artificial intelligence computing capacity, featuring a national supercomputer, chip funding, and skills support. The plan, unveiled by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at London Tech Week, aims to enhance sovereign computing capabilities and foster a thriving domestic AI hardware sector.

Britain announced a new £1.1 billion strategy to boost domestic artificial intelligence computing capacity, including a national supercomputer and funding for homegrown chip firms. The plan, unveiled by Prime Minister Keir Starmer during London Tech Week, includes a £750 million national AI supercomputer set to deploy by 2030, using a mixed chip system that combines proven and next-generation processors.

Of that budget, £400 million will be directed toward next-generation chips, with £150 million allocated for inference chips to be purchased this summer from British firms. Additionally, a fund led by U.S. venture capital firm Playground Global and backed by up to £150 million from the British Business Bank will invest in UK AI hardware companies, and Playground Global will open its first office outside the United States in the UK.

A £120 million AI hardware innovation programme will fund British companies to design, develop, and test novel chips, while £45 million in new skills support brings total government AI hardware sector skills funding to £80 million. This comprehensive initiative is part of a wider effort to strengthen the country's sovereign computing capability and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

The strategy reflects the UK's ambition to become a global leader in AI infrastructure, fostering innovation and economic growth through strategic investments in cutting-edge hardware and talent development. By partnering with international firms like Playground Global and supporting domestic startups, the government aims to create a robust ecosystem for AI hardware that can compete internationally. The announcement comes amid global competition for AI supremacy, with nations racing to secure supply chains and develop advanced computing resources.

The plan's emphasis on next-generation chips and inference technology highlights the UK's focus on the future of AI, where efficiency and specialized processing are key. The skills funding component also addresses the talent gap, ensuring a pipeline of expertise to sustain long-term growth in the sector. Overall, this £1.1 billion investment signals a major commitment to building sovereign AI capacity and positioning Britain at the forefront of the technological revolution





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