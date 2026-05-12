UK Prime Minister Starmer Battles to Stay in Job Amid Resignations and Calls for Departure

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced pressure to step down after four junior ministers resigned and dozens of lawmakers called for him to quit following heavy defeats in local and regional elections. The results capped a miserable few months for Starmer, who has been under pressure for failing to spur promised economic growth to help Britons suffering from the cost of living.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer battled to remain in his job Tuesday, as four junior ministers resigned their posts and dozens of lawmakers called for him to step down in the wake of heavy defeats in local and regional elections.

The results capped a miserable few months for Starmer, who has been under pressure for failing to spur promised economic growth to help Britons suffering from the cost of living. Criticism of policy U-turns has also been compounded by scandal over his appointment, then sacking, of Peter Mandelson, a former friend of US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as ambassador to Washington.

But on Tuesday, more than 100 Labour members of parliament signed a statement backing their leader, highlighting the deep divisions within the beleaguered ruling party. Several senior ministers also rallied around him after he told them in a crunch meeting that he was getting on with governing the country and dared any leadership hopefuls to challenge him





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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Resignations Calls For Departure Defeats In Local And Regional Elections Policy U-Turns Scandal Over His Appointment Peter Mandelson Jeffrey Epstein Ambassador To Washington Labour Members Of Parliament Deep Divisions Within The Ruling Party Senior Ministers Leadership Contest Challenger Would Need The Support Of 81 Labour Wes Streeting Angela Rayner Andy Burnham Greater Manchester Reform UK Party Greens Wales Scottish National Party Defeated In Local And Regional Elections Pledged That Labour Would Be 'Better' And Bold Criticism Of Policy U-Turns Scandal Over His Appointment Peter Mandelson Jeffrey Epstein Ambassador To Washington Labour Members Of Parliament Deep Divisions Within The Ruling Party Senior Ministers Leadership Contest Challenger Would Need The Support Of 81 Labour Wes Streeting Angela Rayner Andy Burnham Greater Manchester Reform UK Party Greens Wales Scottish National Party Defeated In Local And Regional Elections Pledged That Labour Would Be 'Better' And Bold

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