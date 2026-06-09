UK Government Reviews Palantir's NHS Data Contract Amid Security and Ethics Concerns

Britain is conducting a full review of its £330 million contract with U.S. data firm Palantir for the National Health Service. The review, announced by Technology Minister Liz Kendall, will determine whether to extend the deal or terminate it at the end of its initial term in early 2027. This move follows intense pressure from a parliamentary committee which labeled Palantir's role an "unacceptable point of weakness," citing risks of relying on a small number of U.S. tech firms and concerns over patient data confidentiality. The company's ties to U.S. military and immigration authorities, as well as the political views of co-founder Peter Thiel, have drawn criticism from campaigners and unions. Recent reports also suggested NHS officials proposed granting Palantir personnel broad access to identifiable patient data, further inflaming the debate. Separately, London's mayor blocked a £50 million police contract with Palantir over value and ethics. The review will assess public trust, supplier resilience, and national security implications before a decision is made.

The British government has initiated a comprehensive review of its substantial contract with Palantir , a U.S.-based data analytics firm, for the National Health Service ( NHS ).

This review, announced by Technology Minister Liz Kendall, comes amid heightened political and public scrutiny over data privacy, reliance on foreign technology suppliers, and the ethical profile of Palantir's leadership. The original agreement, valued at £330 million ($441 million), was awarded in 2023 to develop a unified data platform aimed at improving operational efficiencies within England's NHS, such as managing waiting lists and planning hospital discharges.

The contract's initial term expires in early 2027, at which point the government holds a break clause that would allow it to terminate the arrangement without penalty. A parliamentary committee recently recommended invoking this exit clause, characterizing Palantir's deepening involvement in critical public infrastructure as an "unacceptable point of weakness.

" Their report highlighted risks associated with consolidating sensitive health data under a small group of American tech giants, raising questions about long-term resilience, sovereignty, and potential foreign legal jurisdiction over British citizen data. These concerns are amplified by Palantir's well-documented contracts with U.S. military and immigration enforcement agencies, as well as the political activities of its billionaire co-founder, Peter Thiel, a notable early backer of former President Donald Trump.

Campaign groups and health unions have consistently warned that granting a company with such a portfolio access to identifiable patient information could undermine public trust and confidentiality. Adding fuel to the debate, recent reports indicated that NHS officials had proposed granting Palantir staff broad administrative access to parts of the system containing identifiable patient data. This revelation intensified fears about inadequate data governance.

The review will evaluate whether to extend the deal for up to seven additional years under existing provisions or to exercise the break clause and seek alternative solutions. Minister Kendall emphasized that the current health secretary is scrutinizing "every single aspect" of the contract to secure a deal that serves Britain's national interest.

This situation reflects a broader global tension between the drive for digital modernization in public services and the imperative to protect sensitive data from commercial and geopolitical risks. The controversy is not isolated, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan recently exercised his own procurement authority to block a separate £50 million police contract with Palantir, citing concerns over value for money and corporate ethics in public purchasing.

Both Palantir and NHS England have declined to comment on the ongoing review and the surrounding issues, leaving many questions unanswered about the future of this high-stakes digital health partnership





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