UK Activists Jailed for Million-Pound Damage to Israeli Defense Firm's Products

Four activists from the Palestine Action group were sentenced for causing significant damage to Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems' products in the UK. The activists, who claimed their actions were aimed at preventing drones and weaponry from being used in the Gaza Strip, were found guilty of using sledgehammers and crowbars to destroy equipment at an Elbit Systems site in Bristol. The judge ruled that the raid was an act of terrorism, and the activists were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four years and eight months to seven years and eight months.

Four activists from the UK-based Palestine Action group were sentenced on June 12, 2026 for causing over £1 million in damage to Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems ' products in Bristol, UK.

The activists, Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, and Fatema Rajwani, were found guilty of using sledgehammers and crowbars to destroy computers, drones, and other equipment at an Elbit Systems site. Corner was sentenced to seven years and eight months for assaulting a police officer with a sledgehammer, while Head, Kamio, and Rajwani received five-year, five-year, and four-year-eight-month sentences respectively. The activists claimed their actions were aimed at dismantling drones and weaponry destined for use in the Gaza Strip.

However, the judge ruled that the raid was an act of terrorism. Around 500 protesters gathered outside the court in support of the activists, leading to the arrest of 107 individuals. Elbit Systems, with around 20,000 staff and revenues of US$2 billion, is a significant player in the defense technology industry.

The sentencing comes just days before the High Court's ruling on the government's appeal against the lifting of a ban on Palestine Action, which was imposed under the 2000 Terrorism Act last year





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Activists Palestine Action Elbit Systems Damage Sentencing Terrorism

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