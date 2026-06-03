UiTM Shah Alam to Host Iconic Run 2026, Promoting Student Wellness and Campus Unity

UiTM Iconic Run 2026 is a large-scale fun run event at UiTM Shah Alam, aiming to gather over 1,200 participants to promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen campus community bonds through a mini carnival-themed running experience.

Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam is set to host the UiTM Iconic Run 2026, a large-scale fun run event expected to gather over 1,200 participants including students from residential colleges and off-campus.

Scheduled for this coming Saturday, the program aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among students while strengthening campus community bonds through sports and recreational activities. With a mini carnival theme, UiTM Iconic Run 2026 offers an enjoyable running experience along a route that passes iconic landmarks around the Shah Alam campus. The event is open to all, including casual runners and those new to running activities.

Beyond fostering an active lifestyle, the program serves as a platform to introduce Non-Resident Management to students and enhance the relationship between management and the student community. The official opening ceremony will be officiated by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Student Affairs, Professor Dr. Mohd Sazili Shahibi, symbolizing the university's support for student well-being and high-impact co-curricular activities.

Interested participants can register online or on-site, with a registration fee of RM30 that includes a race pack comprising a T-shirt, bib number, finisher medal, and goodie bag. The run will start at 7:00 AM from the main field, with categories for men's and women's open, as well as a student category. The route covers 5 kilometers, winding through key spots like the iconic UiTM Tower, the Chancellor's Building, and the lake gardens, providing scenic views and photo opportunities.

Along the way, water stations and first aid posts will be set up, and volunteers from student clubs will guide and cheer the participants. After the run, participants can enjoy a variety of activities such as aerobics sessions, a lucky draw, prize presentations, and interactive booths from sponsors. The event aims to not only promote physical health but also mental well-being, as exercise is known to reduce stress and improve mood, especially among students facing academic pressures.

UiTM Iconic Run 2026 is organized with the cooperation of various parties including student secretariats from several faculties, student sports committees, and industry partners such as Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad and The Incredible Warrior Club. The program is supported by major sponsors including Farm Fresh Berhad, Extra Joss, Tropicana Corporation Berhad, and Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad.

With a focus on youth wellness, community development, and student empowerment, the UiTM Iconic Run 2026 is expected to be one of the largest student-organized fitness events at UiTM this year. The university hopes that this event will become an annual tradition, further encouraging a culture of health and fitness among students. By participating, students not only care for their own health but also contribute to a vibrant campus life and strengthen their sense of belonging to the UiTM community.

The event also provides an opportunity for students to develop organizational and leadership skills through planning and execution, aligning with the university's vision of producing holistic graduates





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