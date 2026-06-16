UiTM Kelantan Urges Underprivileged Students to Accept Offers Amid Available Financial Support

UiTM Kelantan's deputy rector for student affairs highlights various assistance programs including zakat, welfare funds, and Dapur Madani to help disadvantaged students afford higher education, urging families to fully explore options before declining offers.

Students from underprivileged backgrounds have been urged to accept offers to study at the Kelantan branch of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) because numerous financial aid and welfare support options exist to lessen their economic strain.

According to Meer Zhar Farouk Amir Razli, the deputy rector for student affairs at UiTM Kelantan, students should not assume they must rely only on loans from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN). The university provides additional resources, including zakat-based assistance, dedicated welfare funds, and the Dapur Madani program, which helps with daily living costs for those staying in residential colleges.

"Students and parents should actively gather details on these support mechanisms before turning down an admission offer," Meer Zhar stated during the UiTM Kelantan Branch Rector's Cakna Programme. He emphasized that competition for spots at public universities is growing, making it essential for candidates to seize available chances. The Cakna Programme is a outreach effort conducted with local NGOs to assist new students facing hardships.

In a related act of support, Meer Zhar visited the home of Norzarra Dhania Amir Abdullah, a 19-year-old from a low-income family in Jalan Kebun Sultan, to present her with a laptop ahead of the September semester. Norzarra Dhania had previously been offered a place at UiTM Sarawak but had to refuse because her family could not afford the costs.

She is the oldest of seven children; her mother works as a restaurant assistant while her father has been unable to work due to diabetes for four years.

"My aspiration to study never left me. Thanks to Allah, I now have an offer from UiTM Kelantan, which is nearer to my family and cuts down on expenses," said Norzarra Dhania, who will enroll in a Diploma in Management. Her story illustrates both the barriers faced by disadvantaged students and the tangible impact of university and community aid. The message from UiTM officials is clear: financial constraints should not automatically deter capable students from accepting higher education opportunities.

The availability of zakat, special welfare funds, and the Dapur Madani food security initiative create a safety net that can make tertiary education feasible. Meer Zhar stressed that rejecting an offer without exploring these resources could mean missing a valuable chance. The Rector's Cakna Programme, through partnerships with NGOs, aims to identify and support students like Norzarra Dhania before and during their studies. Such interventions are especially important in regions like Kelantan, where economic disparities are pronounced.

By proactively informing students and families about assistance, UiTM hopes to improve enrollment and retention among those from less privileged backgrounds, ultimately fostering greater equity in higher education access





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Uitm Financial Aid Zakat Dapur Madani PTPTN Underprivileged Students Kelantan Higher Education Rector's Cakna Programme

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