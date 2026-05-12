UEFA fines Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Larnaca over discriminatory behavior of supporters

UEFA has fined Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk and Cypriot club AEK Larnaca for the discriminatory behavior of their supporters. However, the punishment differs for each club.

Tuesday, 13 May 2026, 02:01 AM. MYT Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Draw for Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals & Final - UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland - February 27, 2026.

General view of the UEFA logo after the draw. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy. May 12 (Reuters). UEFA fined Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Larnaca over discriminatory behavior of supporters.

Cyprian club Larnaca fined 50,000 euros and partial closure of stadium. Ukraine's Shakhtar fined 30,000 euros and partial stadium closure suspended for two years





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UEFA Soccer Shakhtar Donetsk AEK Larnaca Crystal Palace Conference League Discriminatory Behavior Fines Partial Stadium Closure Crystal Palace Rayo Vallecano Leipzig UEFA Champions League

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