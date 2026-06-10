Uber Sues New York City Over Driver Deactivation Law

Uber Technologies has sued New York City to block a new law that restricts its ability to deactivate drivers, arguing it violates constitutional rights and threatens public safety by protecting dangerous drivers.

Uber Technologies has filed a lawsuit against New York City to challenge a new local law that regulates how the company can deactivate drivers from its platform.

The law, known as Local Law 52 of 2026, generally prohibits large ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft from dismissing drivers without a "bona fide economic reason" or "just cause.

" While the law permits dismissals for account sharing, fraud, and "egregious misconduct" such as violence, sexual harassment, assault, and discrimination, Uber argues that the restrictions are unconstitutional and pose a threat to public safety. In the complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court, Uber claims the law violates its free-speech and due-process rights under both the U.S. Constitution and New York's state constitution.

The company objects to provisions that require 14 days' notice before deactivating a driver, which it says gives drivers a window for "retaliation" against passengers. Uber also challenges the requirement to potentially rehire drivers from as early as 2019 if they did not receive proper notice, and it argues that the law infringes on passenger privacy by forcing them to disclose reports of alleged abuse to accused drivers.

Uber further accuses the city of setting up "kangaroo" proceedings where judges, arbitrators, and city officials must assume that driver deactivations are unjust, shifting the burden to Uber to prove otherwise. The company warns that the law would shield drivers who engage in dangerous or inappropriate behavior, undermining its reputation and causing immediate and irreparable harm. Uber is seeking a permanent injunction and costs. A spokesperson for New York City's law department said the city is reviewing the complaint.

This legal action comes amid heightened scrutiny of ride-sharing companies' safety policies; as of June 1, Uber faced 3,571 lawsuits in a separate nationwide litigation in San Francisco federal court accusing drivers of sexual misconduct





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Uber New York City Ride-Sharing Driver Deactivation Local Law 52 Lawsuit Public Safety Constitutional Rights Due Process Free Speech

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York Knicks Desperate to Deliver for Fans in NBA Finals Game 3The New York Knicks are set to host their first NBA Finals game in 27 years at Madison Square Garden, with the team desperate to deliver for their fans. The Knicks have taken a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against the favored San Antonio Spurs, and are hoping to lift the trophy for the first time since 1973.

Read more »

Trump booed at NBA Finals in New York amid heavy security at Madison Square GardenNEW YORK, June 9 — US President Donald Trump was booed ahead of the NBA Finals matchup at Madison Square Garden yesterday, as his attendance prompted ultra-tight security at...

Read more »

Vivo X Fold 6 seen running new Atmoic Workbench in new leakVivo X Fold6 introduces a new Atomic Workbench with support for five apps, one-screen four-use mode, and enhanced multitasking features.

Read more »

Ads in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'KUALA LUMPUR: Digitally engaged Malaysians demonstrate relatively strong financial literacy, but many continue to face challenges translating financial knowledge into long-term financial resilience and retirement preparedness, according to a joint report by Monash University Malaysia, Versa and AHAM Asset Management.

Read more »