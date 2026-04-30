UAE's Exit from OPEC Set to Reshape Global Energy Market Dynamics

The United Arab Emirates' decision to withdraw from OPEC could lead to increased oil and gas production, potentially lowering market prices once the current crisis ends. This move may also push the industry toward renewable energy sources and reshape the global energy market structure.

PETALING JAYA: The United Arab Emirates' ( UAE ) decision to withdraw from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC ) and OPEC + is set to reshape the global energy market landscape.

Dr. Mohd. Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, Chief Economist at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd. , stated that with this move, the UAE now has the opportunity to increase oil and gas production without being constrained by OPEC's previously set quotas. This could lead to a significant rise in fuel supply, potentially driving market prices down once the current crisis subsides.

However, for now, crude oil prices remain high due to ongoing uncertainties about when the crisis will end. According to Dr. Afzanizam, cartel systems in commodity markets are often associated with negative effects on price efficiency, as they can restrict the natural mechanisms of supply and demand, thereby distorting price signals for industry players. When production and supply of fuel increase, prices typically decline naturally.

This situation could reduce the profit margins of oil and gas companies, pushing the industry to explore new revenue sources, including Renewable Energy (RE). From a long-term perspective, these developments are seen as positive, as they can support the transformation of the global energy sector and strengthen more sustainable and resilient energy security.

The UAE, the fourth-largest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq, has previously rejected OPEC's production quotas and will officially withdraw on Friday, as reported by news agencies. This surprising move comes at a time when the energy market is experiencing unprecedented turmoil, with oil and gas exports from the Gulf nearly paralyzed for two months due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, severely impacting OPEC's traditional ability to manage the oil market during crises.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei stated that the decision to leave OPEC was driven by the need to meet the growing global energy demand. OPEC, which currently has 12 members, including the UAE, has for decades attempted to control the oil market through coordinated crude oil production management. Although the group controls about 80% of the world's oil reserves, its share of global production has declined from around 50% in the 1970s to approximately 30% today.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Mohd. Rizal Palil from the Faculty of Economics and Management at the National University of Malaysia (UKM) noted that recent developments involving a major producer potentially leaving OPEC could pose long-term risks to the organization's stability. The UAE's move is seen as an experiment by other members of the alliance. If the UAE successfully increases production and gains greater economic benefits outside the OPEC framework, other member countries may follow suit.

This could erode OPEC's ability to control oil production and influence global market prices, ultimately reshaping the global energy market structure





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